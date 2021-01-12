Did You Know Mahesh Babu Was A Schoolmate Of Suriya's Brother Karthi?

Mahesh Babu remains one of the most successful actors in Telugu film industry in the current times. Fans know about all the highlights about his success on the professional front, but the actor does not reveal too much of his personal life. However, there are many surprising incidents from his personal life that fans would be delighted to know. One of them being the fact that he was a schoolmate with none other than Karthi, who is a known actor and the brother of another well-known actor Suriya. Here is more on this.

Mahesh Babu, an old schoolmate of Suriya’s brother Karthi

Mahesh Babu has been bringing one hits film after the other for quite a few years now and his popularity has crossed outside Telugu film industry as well. Having spent a number of years under the spotlight, there is a lot of Mahesh Babu trivia that has come as a pleasant surprise to the audience from the glimpses that he has given in his personal life. It will bring another surprise to anyone who is not aware of the fact that Mahesh Babu and Karthi were schoolmates and go way back to when they were just youngsters, according to desimartini.com.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Turns One, Fans Make '#1YearForBlockbusterSLN' Trend

Mahesh used to study in St. Bede’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary school that is located in Chennai. Coming as a pleasant co-incidence, that also used to be the school where Suriya’s brother Karthi used to study. As Mahesh is elder to Karthi in age, he was also his senior at the school. Both of them knew each other before entering the film industry and making it in the big league. Even though Mahesh is a senior to Karthi by only two years, the former made his debut a long time before Karthi did.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Murari' Marked Sonali Bendre's Telugu Acting Debut?

Before making his debut as a lead role in a film, Mahesh Babu appeared in a number of films as a child actor. Since then, he has become one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema with a number of hit films in his pocket. He was last seen in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru and will be next seen in Major.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Mahesh Babu's 'Athadu' Was The First Telugu Movie To Be Dubbed In 'Polish'?



ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodhkar Aid People In Need Of Heart Surgeries This Christmas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.