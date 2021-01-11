Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Turns One, Fans Make '#1YearForBlockbusterSLN' Trend

One of the biggest films of Telugu megastar Mahesh Babu's career, director Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru completes one year from its release today, i.e. January 11, 2021. Thus, on this special occasion, the eight-time Nandi Award-winning actor's wife, Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle to rejoice and revealed that the Telugu action-comedy is one of her favourite films of her husband. On the other hand, ardent fans of Mahesh Babu made the film trend on Twitter.

Fans make Sarileru Neekevvaru trend as it completes one year from release

For the unversed, the Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru had hit the big screen on January 11, 2020, and went on to become of the biggest Tollywood releases of last year. Now, as the Anil Ravipudi directorial turned one today, ardent fans of the Telugu star took to Twitter to make '#1YearForBlockbusterSLN' trend to celebrate the milestone. Among the hundreds and thousands who rejoiced is Mahesh Babu's beloved wife, Namrata Shirodkar.

Earlier today, Namrata shared the poster of her husband's film and was all-praise about the Telugu action-comedy. She wrote, "Another one of my favourites! The perfect blend of action and comedy! #SarileruNeekevvaru turns one today! #1YearOfSarileruNeekevvaru (sic)".

While Sarileru Neekevvaru turned one, Mahesh Babu's wife also revealed on her Instagram Stories that Mahesh's family entertainer Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, with Venkatesh, completed eight successful years from its release today,

Check out Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Twitter was abuzz as fans of the actor took to the micro-blogging platform to celebrate one year of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The hashtag '#1YearForBlockbusterSLN' has been trending on Twitter as fans shared several records that were broken by the Mahesh Babu starrer. Take a look:

#SarileruNeekevvaru Records :



Most Tweeted Title Tag in 24 hrs

Most Tweeted Film in 2020

Most Liked Non FL Poster

Most Viewed Teaser on Day 1

Most Viewed Teaser Lifetime

Fastest 100K Liked Teaser

Most Liked Trailer NB#1YearForBlockbusterSLN #SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh — MD Official™ (@MassDHFMOffl) January 10, 2021

SLN YouTube Records :



Most Viewed Lyrical on Day 1 in South India - Mind Block

Fastest 100K Liked Lyrical in TFI - Suryudivo Chandrudivo

Fastest 100K Liked Teaser

Most Viewed Teaser

Most Trended Teaser - 130 hrs

Most Liked Trailer after BB2#1YearForBlockbusterSLN — MD Official™ (@MassDHFMOffl) January 11, 2021

SLN Australia Day 1 Gross : 238K$

ALL TIME RECORD SL 💥💥



SLN New Zealand Day 1 Gross : 20K$

ALL TIME RECORD SL 💥💥#1YearForBlockbusterSLN #SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh — MD Official™ (@MassDHFMOffl) January 11, 2021

About 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

Alongside Mahesh and Rashmika, Sarileru Neekevvaru cast also boasted of Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. The Sarileru Neekevvaru plot revolved around the life of an army major who gets assigned with a covert mission in Kurnool. However, his life undergoes a major transition when he finds himself in the middle of a scam and embarks on a journey to uncover the truth.

