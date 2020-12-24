Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodhkar Aid People In Need Of Heart Surgeries This Christmas

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have recently partnered with Andhra Hospitals this Christmas Eve. Through their partnership with the hospital, the couple will fund heart surgeries for poor people who cannot afford it. Namrata also took to Instagram to share the news and added the picture of a family that they had recently helped. Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram update

In the post, fans can spot a couple with their baby. The lady's name is Uma and her baby had undergone a heart surgery that was funded by the couple. Namrata added in her caption that she and her husband were happy to be spreading 'love and smiles' on Christmas. She further explained that Uma's family and the kid were doing quite well now. Her caption finally read - 'Praying for the family and the child's continued well being'.

Many fans liked the post and added that the couple had done a really good job. Other fans added that they truly supported the duo for their work and dedication. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram

Namrata is quite active on her Instagram, she often adds pictures of her kids and her husband Mahesh Babu. In one of her last posts, fans can spot Namrata with one of her kids and a friend. Many fans left positive comments on the post. Take a look:

Talking about Mahesh Babu, he was last seen in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020). The film was written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. It cast Mahesh Babu as Major Ajay Krishna, Rashmika Mandanna as Samskruthi, Vijayashanti as Bharathi, Prakash Raj as MLA Yeddula Nagendra, Rajendra Prasad as Siva Prasad, Ajay's colleague and Rao Ramesh as Samskruthi's father. The film received positive ratings from critics and on the opening day, the film collected â‚¹680 million (US$9.5 million) gross, as per reports. Wealthy Persons cited that Mahesh Babu's net worth is around $30 Million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

