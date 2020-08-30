Did You Know Manju Warrier Was Not Born In Kerala? Read More Unknown Facts

Manju Warrier is one of the most successful actors in the Malayalam film industry. She has appeared in many iconic films throughout the mid-late 90s. Post her return to cinema in 2014, she has garnered critical acclaim for many of her performances. With all that said, take a look at some of the lesser-known facts of the revered Malayalam actor:

Birth and education

Manju Warrier is not a Keralite by birth. The actress was born in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu on September 10, 1978. She finished her schooling at Nagercoil. Her family moved to Kannur later, as it was easier for the actress to pursue her dance lessons there.

Youth Festival Performance

Warrier was declared the best performer at the state school youth festivals, twice. She debuted on the screen with Sakshyam in 1995 as an actress in a supporting role. In 1996, in the movie Sallapam she played the lead role opposite Dileep.

Brief run in cinema

Manju was a part of Malayalam Cinema only for three years before she got married to Dileep. In a span of 3 years, she did just 20 films but garnered critical acclaim for most of her performances. She eventually went on to become one of the most successful actors in the industry.

Thilakan about Manju Warrier

The actress achieved major acclaim for her diverse roles. From playing a carefree, mischievous girl to a strong woman, she has done it all. Legendary Malayalam film actor Thilakan also praised her acting abilities.

Awards and Accolades

Manu won the state award for her performance opposite Dileep in Ee Puzhayum Kadannu. Her performance in Kannezhuthi Pottumthottu got her a special mention from National Award Jury.

Marriage with Dileep

Manju Warrier and Dileep's marriage was a big surprise for many of her fans at the time. In 1999, after the shoot for Kannezhuthi Potthumthottu ended, the couple eloped. Newspapers reported that the actress has gone missing. Later, it got confirmed that the couple had eloped together.

Comes back after 14 years

The actress returned to the industry after a 14 year-long break and had a much-awaited welcome. During her comeback, she tried her hands on various projects which also had social work included. The actress is a brand ambassador for various government projects.

Manju as a dancer

Along with her other talents, Warrier is also a noted dancer. She has often performed at various prestigious events and festivals over the years.

