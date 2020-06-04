Manju Warrier Heaps Praise At Nayanthara, Says 'I Love Her Dedication Towards Work'

Manju Warrier, in her recent interview with a weekly, revealed that she is in awe of Nayanthara. Manju Warrier also disclosed that she has been observing Nayanthara's work for the past few years and said is impressed by the Bigil actor's dedication and sincerity. Manju Warrier exclaimed that Nayanthara's stardom proves the fact that women too can stand strong in the entertainment industry.

In the course of the interview, Manju Warrier revealed that she likes Nayanthara a lot and also exclaimed that she is familiar with her in personal life too. For the unknown, Nayanthara, although a popular actor down Kollywood, started her acting career with Malayalam movie Manassinakkare. The Sathyan Anthikad film was a huge hit and offers started pouring in for Nayanthara. Soon, the actor carved a niche for herself by becoming one of the celebrated actors of the South film industry.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier, who is currently in home-quarantine is reported to start shooting on her maiden production Lalitham Sundaram. The movie that will bring back the hit onscreen pair of Manju Warrier and Biju Menon after a long hiatus, will also mark the directorial debut of Manju's brother Madhu.

Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier is expected to join the sets of Jofin T Chacko's The Priest soon after the lockdown ends. The forthcoming movie will bring together Mammootty and Manju Warrier on screen for the first time. The upcoming Malayalam movie will also feature Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Nayanthara has a slew of movies in kitty. She will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead is reported to be a romantic-comedy.

The movie that will be directed by Vignesh Shivan will hit the silver screen soon. Besides the upcomer, Nayanthara also has Molond Rau's Netrikkan and Siva's Annaatthe, which will bring back Rajnikanth and Nayanthara to screen after Darbar. Meanwhile, the forthcoming movie also features National-Award winning actor Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Khushbu in pivotal roles.

