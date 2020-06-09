Dhanush & Manju Warrier's 'Asuran' Based On Caste Discrimination To Be Remade In Mandarin?

The film Asuran starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead roles received several laurels from the industry and the fans alike for its compelling and unique subject. Asuran revolved around the issue of caste discrimination in society. According to media reports, the movie which was helmed by Vetrimaaran will now be remade in Mandarin.

Rumour mills have been abuzz that Asuran will also be remade in Mandarin

Even though there has been no official confirmation by the makers of Asuran, grapevine is abuzz with this news for quite some time now. The Dhanush starrer will soon be remade in Telugu too. The Telugu adaptation of Asuran will be titled Narrapa and will see actor Venkatesh Daggubati essay the titular role of Dhanush.

The Telugu adaptation of the movie will be helmed by Sreekanth Addala. Reportedly, some of the pictures and videos from the shoot of the movie also went viral on social media. The film had Dhanush essay the role of a father who had to battle several obstacles as a youth owing to caste discrimination.

The film revolved around his young son rebelling against the upper-caste after which he tries to put the issue to rest with the help of the elderly villagers. Dhanush's performance as a father who losses his eldest son owing to the protests and the violence was appreciated by the audience. The film further chronicled Dhanush as Shivasaami's massive struggle to protect their family.

Manju Warrier essayed the role of Dhanush's wife in the movie

Manju Warrier played the role of Dhanush's wife in the movie and her performance as the courageous mother was also well-received by the fans. The Vetrimaaran directorial movie is reportedly based on Poomani’s novel, Vekkai. The Dhanush starrer was also said to be loosely based on the famous Kilvenmani massacre in 1968 where a group of Dalit village laborers was murdered.

The film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office reportedly. The Vetrimaaran directorial also showed various aspects of cast discrimination in a riveting manner. The film also showcased how the upper-caste have snatched the opportunities of the people from the lower sector. According to media reports, Asuran even crossed the ₹100 crore mark. Are you excited for the film to be remade in Mandarin? Let us know in the comments section.

