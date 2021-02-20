Did You Know Mohanlal's 'Drishyam' Was Remade As THIS Chinese Film As Well?

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 has finally released and received a good response within a day. Drishyam 2 release was supposed to be a theatrical one. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Did you know Mohanlal's Drishyam was remade as a Chinese film in 2019? Read further to know which Chinese film was based on this Malayalam drama thriller.

Mohanlal's Drishyam was remade as a Chinese film

Mohanlal's 2013 film Drishyam was remade in several languages. Along with Indian regional languages, the film was also remade in Chinese and Sinhalese. The Chinese film Wù Shā was directed by Malaysian Chinese director Sam Quah. The film is called Sheep Without a Shepherd and starred Xiao Yang, Tan Zhuo, and Joan Chen in lead roles. The film was released in an IMAX format and had become the highest-grossing film in its opening day itself. Drishyam was also made in Sinhalese by the name of Dharmayuddhaya.

Drishyam movie's trivia

The Hindi film was called Drishyam and starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role while the Tamil film Papanasam starred Kamal Hassan. The Telugu remake was named Drushyam and starred Venkatesh in the lead. Kannada film Drishya starred Ravichandran in the lead. The plot of the films revolved around Vijay and his family and how the disappearance of the policewoman's son threatens to ruin his family. He does everything possible to shield his family from all the trouble.

Drishyam starred Mohanlal and Meena with Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Roshan Basheer and Neeraj Madhav. The original film was directed by Jeethu Joseph. While filming the movie, Mohanlal was down with chickenpox and he had joined the sets later. The film was shot in Vazhithala, near Thodupuzha in Kerala. The film' shooting was halted as Meena, the lead actor had fainted on the location. The film that was planned to be shot in 52 days was completed in just 44 instead.

More about Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 is also called Drishyam 2: The Resumption and is directed by Jeethu. The film has Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil reprising their roles. Drishyam 2 reviews are positive and the critics have appreciated the cast for their performances. They mentioned that the story is gripping and better than the original film. Take a look at the trailer of Drishyam 2 here.

