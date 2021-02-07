Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2' trailer arrives 2 days early & excites fans; OTT release date out

After raising anticipation among fans by unveiling the teaser as a New Year’s gift, the makers of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 unveiled the trailer on Saturday. Arriving two days before its scheduled release on February 8, the trailer once again gripped the viewers. The makers also shared that the thriller will hit the screens on February 19.

Drishyam 2 trailer out

Mohanlal’s character Georgekutty once again battles the demons of a death mystery as new twists and turns emerge in his life. For starters, the character, who ran a cable service, now owns a theatre and even intends to make a film. Dulquer Salmaan is one of the suggestions for lead by his daughter.

Amid the banter with his wife Rani, played by Meena, and the resurfacing of the alibi ‘dhyanam’ (religious gathering), they plan to get their daughter married.

However, the media frenzy over the mystery in the death seem to work against them as villagers discuss the alleged equation of the girl and the deceased teenager as well as the ‘innocence’ of Georgekutty.

As a new CI takes over and is intrigued with the case, Mohanlal’s character once again faces the uphill battle to protect the family from their police, media and their own fears. While Asha Sharath and Siddique’s character still hope for the closure of their son's disappearance, there are more characters entering the fray, with veteran actors Saikumar and KB Ganesh Kumar, joining the cast.

Netizens expressed their excitement over the trailer and showered praises on it.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who had helmed the original and is produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

