When Will 'Drishyam 2' Release On Amazon Prime? Here's Details About The Mohanlal Starrer

One of the most highly anticipated Malayalam movies Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil is all set to release on an OTT platform. It is the sequel to the 2013 hit Drishyam that featured the same cast along with Kalabhavan Shajon, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Roshan Basheer and Neeraj Madhav. The 2013 film revolved around Georgekutty and his family, who are suspected of murdering the son of the Inspector-general of police. The Jeethu Joseph directorial went on to win various awards and was remade in multiple languages. The sequel is also directed by Jeethu Joseph and picks the story right from where the first part ended. Read further to know when will Drishyam 2 release.

When will Drishyam 2 release?

The sequel of the film will have a time leap of six years, post the events of the first movie. The movie has been shot in the same location as the prequel with some scenes being shot in Kochi. The makers of the film were planning to release the movie in theatres on January 21 but due to COVID-19 restrictions, they have opted for OTT release. Drishyam 2 will release on Amazon Prime Video at 12 am, February 19, 2021.

Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime: Get to know the cast

The IMDB rating for Drishyam is 8.3/10. You can watch the prequel on Disney+ Hotstar. Ahead of the release of the sequel, here's a look at its star cast.

Mohanlal will reprise his role as Georgekutty who is a local cable TV operator and a theatre owner. The superstar has acted in more than 300 films. During his #AskMeAnything session on Twitter, one of his fans asked if the movie will get a theatre release. To which he replied, "Possible". Check out the tweet.

Meena will reprise her role as Rani, the wife of Georgekutty. The actor made her debut in Tamil film Nenjangal in 1982. Since then she has appeared in various movies like Thiruppam, Kode Trachu, Khooni and many more. Ansiba will play the role of Gerogekutty's elder daughter Anju. In the previous movie, she was the one who was blackmailed by the son of Inspector. The actor made her debut in the year 2013 with Tamil film Paranjothi. Esther Anil will reprise her role as Georgekutty's younger daughter Anumol. The actor made her debut in the year 2010 with the movie Nallavan.

