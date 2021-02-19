Daily Ent Recap Feb 19: Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2' Releases And Other Top Entertainment News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From the release of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 to Allari Naresh's Naandhi releases, many events made headlines on February 19. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 releases

This mystery thriller movie Drishyam 2 released on Amazon Prime Video. The cast of the movie includes Mohanlal, Meena, Esther, Asha Sarath, Siddique, and Murali Gopy. The film has been directed by Jeetu Joseph. The plot of the movie revolves around Georgekutty and his family and how they cope up with the trauma of the past. The movie also takes a leap of six years. Read the full story: 'Drishyam 2': Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Is All Praise For The Mohanlal Starrer

Allari Naresh's Naandhi releases

The movie received a theatrical release on February 19, 2021. Allari Naresh took to Instagram to announce, "A vision that every single one of them gave it all to make into reality". It is the directorial debut of Vijay Kanakmedala. The cast of the movie also includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyadarshi, Harish Uthaman, and Parveen in prominent roles. Read the full story: Allari Naresh's 'Naandhi' Hits Theatres Today, Fans Wish The Actor Luck

Ranbir Kapoor's new movie's release date announced

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announced that Ranbir Kapoor's new movie which also stars Shraddha Kapoor will release in March 2022. The title of the movie is not announced yet. The movie will be directed by Luv Ranjan. Read the full story: Ranbir Kapoor's Next Movie With Luv Ranjan To Officially Release On THIS Date; Check Out!

RANBIR - SHRADDHA: RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED... #LuvRanjan's next film - not titled yet - to release on 18 March 2022 [#Holi]... Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor... Shooting has commenced in #Delhi... Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... Bhushan Kumar presentation. pic.twitter.com/fSG4UVQvjQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2021

Beyonce and her daughter model for her new clothing line

Beyonce and her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy came together to model for the former's Icy Park capsule collection. Both the mother and daughter are seen posing fiercely. They are seen wearing graphic puffer jackets patent leather pants and heavy sneakers. Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles said that Blue Ivy was not supposed to be a part of the campaign but the little one insisted and hence, she was added. Read the full story: Beyonce And Blue Ivy Carter Model Together For Singer's New Clothing Line | Watch

Golden Globe 2021 to be presented by Kristen Wiig & Joaquin Phoenix

The much-awaited Golden Globes awards are going to be presented by Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Renee Zellweger, and Annie Mumolo, and several others. It is still unclear whether the actors will be attending the movie in person or will be presenting the awards online. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be co-hosting the awards function from different places.

