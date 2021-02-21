Did You Know Nithya Menen Was The First Choice To Play Savitri In 'Mahanati'?

Mahanati is one of the famous biopics in Telugu cinema that received immense appreciation and love from the audiences. Based on the life of actor Savitri, the lead role was essayed by Keerthy Suresh who won numerous awards and accolades for her spectacular performance in the film. It is a lesser-known fact that Nithya Menen was the first choice for Keerthy Suresh’s role in Mahanati. Read further ahead to know more about Mahanati trivia and some of Savitri’s memorable movies in her career.

Mahanati trivia

According to an article by Famousfix, famous actor Savitri’s biopic Mahanati was first offered to Nithya Menen to essay the lead role in the film but she rejected it. While the reports mention Nithya Menen to be the first choice for the role of Savitri, actor Amala Paul was also considered for it before it was bagged by Keerthy Suresh.

It was also stated that the lead actor of Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh had to change more than 120 dresses in the movie while in general, an actor changes about 30-40 dresses.

Mahanati became a huge sensation the moment it hit the theatres and managed to become the second-highest-grossing heroine-oriented South Indian movie of all time.

The young Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s role in the movie was essayed by Savitri’s real-life grandson, Naga Chaitanya.

It is a lesser-known fact that the screenplay and narration of the film was inspired by the 1941 movie Citizen Kane.

Savitri’s marriage news became public when she mistakenly signed a contract under the name Savitri Ganeshan.

Mahanati cast

The Mahanati cast members include popular actors namely Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Rajendra Prasad, Bhanupriya, N.T. Rama Rao, Nag Chaitanya, Mohan Babu, Divya Vani, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj and many others.

Savitri’s movies

Savitri has been a part of more than 100 Telugu and Tamil films along with a couple of Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies in her entire career. Her movie career of 30 years was an amazing journey for all her fans enjoying her stunning performances over time. Some of Savitri’s significant movies include Devadasu, Pelli Chesi Choodu, Pathala Bhairavi, Mangalya Balam, Thodi Kodallu, Devata, Mayabazar, Aradhana, Donga Ramudu, Appu Chesi Pappu Koodu, Nammina Bantu, Naadi Aada Janme, Kodalu Diddina Kapuram, Devadasu Malli Puttadu, Allaudinaum Arputha Vilakkum, Rangoon Rowdy, Missamma, Manam Pola Mangalyam and several other memorable ones.

