Did You Know Tina Ambani Is The Only Actor Who Has Worked With All Three Kapoor Brothers?

Former Indian actor Tina Ambani is also an activist and philanthropist. After Rajiv Kapoor's demise, Tina Ambani took to her social media to pay her condolences to the Kapoor family. Did you know Tina Ambani is the only actor to have worked with all three Kapoor brothers? During her active film career, the actor was seen as Rishi Kapoor's female lead in several films. Take a look at the list of films the former actor has worked in with the Kapoor brothers.

Tina Ambani is the only actor to have worked with all three Kapoor brothers

Although his acting career had a shorter span as compared to his brothers, Rajiv Kapoor's movies had some known actors alongside him. Aasmaan is one of the Rajiv Kapoor's movies where he was highly appreciated for his role. Tina Ambani starred in the film along with Divya Rana and Mala Sinha. Rajiv Kapoor was seen playing the double roles as Kumar and lookalike Chandan Singh. The plot revolves around Chandan who is a lookalike of Captain Kumar. He is so jealous of his life that he decides to take his place in his life by pretending to be Captain Kumar. Tina Ambani is seen playing the female lead in the film.

Rishi Kapoor and Tina Ambani's movies

Tina Ambani was seen in several films alongside Rishi Kapoor such as Karz, Yeh Vaada Raha, Kaatilo ke Kaatil, Bade Dil Wala, Aap Ke Deewane, Deedar-E-Yaar and Ek Do Teen Chaar. Karz garnered Rishi Kapoor and Tina Ambani huge popularity in 1980. The film was directed by Subhash Ghai and starred Simi Garewal along with the actors. Rishi is seen playing the role of Monty who is reborn as a singer. He goes to Ooty and recalls his memories from his previous life of Ravi where he was murdered by his evil wife. Tina is seen playing Monty's love interest, Tina.

Randhir Kapoor and Tina Ambani

Randhir Kapoor and Tina Ambani were seen in two films together, Pukar and Harjaee. Pukar is an action film directed by Ramesh Behl and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Randhir Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, and Tina Munim aka Tina Ambani. The film revolved around freedom fighters who wanted to liberate Goa from the Portuguese. Randhir Kapoor played the role of Shekar Nagare while Tina played Usha. Harjaee, on the other hand, was also directed by Ramesh Behl but starred Shammi Kapoor, Mala Sinha, Randhir Kapoor and Tina Munim. Randhir was seen playing Ajay Nath while Tina was seen playing Geeta Chopra. The plot revolved around Ajay who is a rich man who lies to his father that he has cancer so he could join his friends on a trip to Kashmir as his last wish.

