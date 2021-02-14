One Of Jass Manak's Songs Went On To Get Over 3 Million Views In 20 Hours, Did You Know?

Indian Punjabi singer and songwriter Jass Manak has become one of the celebrated artists in the music industry who gained a massive fan following for many of his songs that are still trending among the audience. The artist is widely known for his successful songs such as Lehenga, Viah, Boss Prada and several others that managed to cross over 100 million views on YouTube. It is a lesser-known fact that one of Jass Manak songs crossed over 3.5 million views in a few hours. Read further ahead to know more about the song and how people went crazy over it.

Jass Manak Trivia

Jass Manak began his singing career with the song U-Turn in 2017 and later came up with another song Without You a year later. When Jass Manak came up with his spectacular song, Prada, fans were left mind-boggled and in hardly 20 hours after its release, the song crossed 3.5 million views on YouTube.

Prada was sung by Jass Manak and was also written and composed by him. The Prada video was directed by a famous director, Satti Dhillon, while the director of photography was Vickee. The song featured Jass Manak along with other popular artists namely Satti Dhillon and Swalina as the other lead characters. The video has now reached over 658 Million views on YouTube and is still receiving love and appreciation by all his fans.

Apart from Prada, there are many other Jass Manak songs that received a similar amount of affection such as Suit Punjabi, Viah and Lehenga that all crossed over 100 million views on YouTube. Jass Manak's song Lehenga was also directed by Satti Dhillon while it featured Mahira Sharma also. The song was also featured on the UK Asian Music Chart and Global YouTube Weekly Chart.

Many of his fans posted delightful comments under his Prada video and stated how they have been listening to the song again and again. Many others added how he was their favourite singer and they still love the song despite being a non-Punjabi. Have a look at some of the fans' reactions on Jass Manak's Prada song that became a sensation among the audience overnight.



Jass Manak songs

Some of the other songs by Jass Manak include Girlfriend, Tere Naal, Heel, Sexy, Haseena, Hass Ke, Chehra Tera, Moonroof, Butterfly, Nain and many more.

