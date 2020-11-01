Did You Know Thala Ajith Dubbed For 32 Hours Non-stop For 'Yennai Arindhaal'?

Tamil action thriller Yennai Arindhaal, starring Thala Ajith, released in 2015 and is directed by Gautham Menon. Under S. Aishwarya's Shri Shri Sai Ram Creations banner, the movie is produced by A. M. Rathnam. This was the first-time lead actor Ajith Kumar, fondly known as Thala Ajith, worked with the director. Did you know that Thala Ajith dubbed for 32 hours without a break for the action thriller?

Thala Ajith dubbed for 32 hours for Yennai Arindhaal

As per Moviebuff, Ajith Kumar dubbed for 32 hours without a break, during the post-production of this film. Reportedly, before making a mark in the Tamil film industry, Thala Ajith wasn’t fluent at speaking Tamil because as a child he practised Sindhi with his mother. Therefore, the then struggler Chiyaan Vikram dubbed for his initial movies such as Amaravathi and Paasamalargal. The actors later teamed up for the movie Ullasam that received mixed reviews.

Yennai Arindhaal is another chapter of cop trilogy- Kaakha Kaakha and Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu

The plot of Yennai Arindhaal revolves around dedicated police officer Sathyadev, who puts his life on the line to make sure his jurisdiction stays free from violence and illegal activities. Director Gautham gives us yet another chapter of his cop trilogy that began with Kaakha Kaakha and Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu. Ultimately, this movie belongs to Thala Ajith as he sports four to five distinct looks throughout the movie. Along with Thala Ajith, the movie also has Arun Vijay, Anushka and Anikha in pivotal roles.

Thala Ajith is a prominent actor of the Tamil cinema. He began his career in 1990 with the movie En Veedu En Kanavar. He is known for his roles in Attahasam (2004), Varalaru (2006), Billa (2007), Venkat Prabhu’s Mankatha (2011), Billa II (2012), Arrambam (2013) and Veeram (2014).

The South star entered the Tamil movie industry without any cinematic background and progressed through hard work. He has created a huge fan base for himself with his versatile acting. He bagged three Filmfare Awards, two Cinema Express Awards, three Vijay Awards and two Tamil Nadu State Awards.

Image source: A still from 'Yennai Arindhaal'

