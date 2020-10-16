Thala Ajith's Tamil Movies That You Must Watch; From 'Yennai Arindhaal' To 'Vivegam'

South star Thala Ajith is one of the prominent celebs in Tollywood, who has impressed audiences with his versatility. Be it playing a secret agent or a rowdy lover, fans have seen him in several distinct roles onscreen. Here we have curated his hit Tamil movies that his fans must add to their movie list. Take a look:

Yennai Arindhaal

Directed by Gautham Menon, Yennai Arindhaal is an action-packed flick which has received an IMDb rating of 7.3 stars out of 10. Starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, the film essays the story of a sincere police officer Sathyadev who is attempting to stop an organ-trafficking racket. The person whom he is tracking also happens to be the murderer of his beloved one. Along with Ajith, the film also features Arun Vijay, Anushka and Anikha in pivotal roles.

Arrambam

Action thriller Arrambam stars Thala Ajith, Taapsee Pannu and Nayantara in prominent roles. The film chronicles that life of a mysterious man who teams up with a young computer hacker to unveil a massive government conspiracy. Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, this thriller movie was much loved by fans and critics alike. Arrambam has an IMDb rating of 7 stars.

Varalaru

Varalaru: History of Godfather is another action drama movie of South star Thala Ajith. The film chronicles the life of a wheelchair-bounded man, who attempts to make his son Vishnu aware of his responsibilities. Things take a heinous turn when Vishnu chooses the wrong path and indulges into stealing and harassing a girl. This film has earned 7.2 stars on the online database IMDb.

Veeram

Released in 2014, Veeram is an action-packed film helmed by director Siva. The premise of the film chronicles the life of an honest man, Vinayagam, who often uses violence to settle disputes. However, for her lover’s sake, he decides to embark on a non-violent. But due to twist of fate, he is forced to put up a fight against a gang of rowdies. On IMDb, Veeram has garnered 6.5 stars out of 10.

Vivegam

Vivegam revolves around the life of an Interpol agent who gets betrayed by his best friend. He later sets out to seek revenge and while doing so he also saves the world from a disastrous mission. Directed by Siva, the film features Thala Ajith and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The movie has garnered 5.6 stars on IMDb.

