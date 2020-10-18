Did You Know THIS Was Where R Madhavan Was Spotted On TV ?

R Madhavan is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood. He has particularly won the audiences’ hearts with his acting finesse. Madhavan has also been a part of the south-Indian film industry by having worked in Tamil and Telugu language films. R Madhavan, fondly known as Maddy to his fans, was spotted in a sandalwood talc commercial after which the actor rose to fame. Read ahead to know more trivia.

Read to know more about Madhavan’s discovery as an actor

According to a report by Rediff.com, R Madhavan had starred in a sandalwood talc ad for Santosh Sivan in the year 1996. After his commercial, Santosh Sivan recommended him to Mani Ratnam, one of the greatest directors of all times, for a screen-test for a movie titled Iruvar in the year 1997. His acting skills in this sandalwood talc advertisement marked Madhavan’s discovery as a potential actor. Madhavan got immense popularity after his romantic movie with Mani Ratnam titled Alaipayuthey in the year 2000. The advertisement is not available for streaming on YouTube.

R Madhavan’s trivia

According to an IMDB trivia, at the age of 18, Madhavan was sent as India’s representative as a Cultural Ambassador to Canda. The following year, he along with his friends were sent to Britain to receive training in the army, navy and the air force. Because of this training, he was recognised as one of the leading NCC cadets in Maharashtra.

Later, he started teaching courses on public speaking and personality development in Kolhapur. He also pursued a post-graduation in public speaking from a leading college in Mumbai. Madhavan began his acting career with small roles and modelling contracts.

R Madhavan’s movies earned him the title of ‘chocolate hero’ because of the romantic roles and characters that he played in movies. Some of his superhit Bollywood movies include Rang De Basanti (2006), Guru (2007) and 3 Idiots (2009). Some of the famous R Madhavan’s movies from Tamil and Telugu cinema are Evano Oruvan (2007), Yavarum Nalam (2009) and Irudhi Suttru (2016). He also starred in the Amazon Prime Video drama series Breathe (2018).

Madhavan's latest movie was Nishabdham which released on October 2, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. He is also going to star in the biopic of Nambi Narayan who is a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. The movie is titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie is set to release in later 2020. He is also going to star in the Tamil remake of the Malayalam movie named Charlie. The movie is titled Maara and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 17, 2020.

Image courtesy- @actormadhavan Instagram

