Did You Know That Vetrimaaran Wanted To Star Another Leading Lady For Aadukalam?

As of today, the Indian film director Vetrimaaran is celebrating his 45th birthday. On this occasion, several fans took to Twitter to wish the famous Kollywood director. While several shared greetings for the director, here is some interesting trivia to celebrate Vetrimaaran’s birthday.

ALSO READ: Vetrimaaran Recalls Getting Humiliated By Airport Official For Not Speaking In Hindi; Read

Vetrimaaran's Aadukalam:

Vetrimaaran's Tamil action-thriller Aadukalam was critically acclaimed by several. This film starred actors Dhanush and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Bollywood actor, Taapsee Pannu made her debut in the Tamil film industry through this film. However, did you know that the Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu was not Vetrimaaran's first choice for the film? Various speculations suggest the names of several other actors who were initially set to be cast for Taapsee Pannu’s role in the Tamil action-thriller, Aadukalam. Some of these names include Trisha Krishnan, Andrea Jeremiah and Shriya Saran.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay To Star In Vetrimaaran's Next, Confirms 'Asuran' Director

More about Vetrimaaran's Aadukalam:

Aadukalam features the story of a young man who is well-known for successes in rooster fights. However, things start to take an ugly turn when his mate goes against his decision in a fight. Taapsee Pannu played the role of a young Anglo-Indian woman in this film. While the film was directed by Vetrimaaran, it was produced by S. Kathiresan. This film was honoured with several awards, owing to the awe-inspiring performances and work of the entire cast and crew.

ALSO READ: Suriya's First Look From Vetrimaaran's 'Vaadi Vasal' Unveiled On Actor's 45th Birthday

ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta, Vetrimaaran Discuss Repercussions Of Custodial Violence Portrayed In Films

More about the Indian film director Vetrimaaran:

Director Vetrimaaran has a good fan following on the social media platform, Twitter. As of date, the Aadukalam director, Vetrimaaran enjoys a fan following of 608k followers on Twitter. You can check out some of his Tweets here.

Taapsee Pannu's movies:

Badla actor Taapsee Pannu made her acting debut with the Telugu musical drama, Jhummandi Naadam. Ever since that time, Pannu has starred in several films. The actor has been critically acclaimed for her role in films like Pink, Badla and Thappad. Some of her other films include Naam Shabana, Mission Mangal, Judwaa 2, Manmarziyaan, Saand Ki Aankh and several others. The Manmarziyaan actor will soon star in a mystery-thriller film titled Haseen Dillruba.

Source: Vetrimaaran’s Twitter and Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.