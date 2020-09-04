Vetrimaaran Recalls Getting Humiliated By Airport Official For Not Speaking In Hindi; Read

Kollywood director-producer Vetrimaaran, in a recent interview with a vernacular language magazine Vikatan, shared an instance when he was humiliated for not speaking in Hindi. Vetrimaaran revealed that while returning from a film festival in 2011, he was ridiculed by an airport authority for not replying to his questions in Hindi. The airport official took a jibe at Vetrimaaran when he responded to his questions in English instead of Hindi.

However, music composer GV Prakash and other acquaintances travelling with Vetrimaaran intervened to solve the issue but all went in vain as the adamant airport official did not seem to bow down. The official humiliated Vetrimaaran for not speaking in Hindi, and also made him wait in the queue for 45 minutes, revealed the director in the recent interview. Vetrimaaran was allowed to leave the airport premises only after another officer took charge.

The incident happened in 2011 when Vetrimaaran was returning from Canada after attending a film festival. Interestingly, it was the same year when Vetrimaaran won the National Award for Best Director for Adukalam (2011). Meanwhile, the director, who celebrates his birthday on Friday, September 4, revealed that he wishes to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay for a film, in an interview with Vikatan.

What's next for Vetrimaaran?

Vetrimaaran is currently working on the script of Vaadi Vasal, which stars Suriya in the lead. The movie is reportedly based on the traditional event of Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu, which takes place during Pongal every year. On Suriya's birthday, the first look of the forthcoming movie was released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Vetrimaaran-directorial is reportedly based on acclaimed writer CS Chellapa's 1958 novel of the same name. The forthcoming movie is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who incidentally also bankrolled Vetrimaaran's last film Asuran (2019).

Asuran, starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead, narrates the tale of a family, who falls prey to the prevalent caste system of their village. The Vetrimaaran-directorial received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie reportedly collected more than 100 crores at the box-office. Besides the upcoming flick, Vetrimaaran also has Vada Chennai 2 with Dhanush in the pipeline.

(Photo: Facebook)

