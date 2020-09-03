Thalapathy Vijay To Star In Vetrimaaran's Next, Confirms 'Asuran' Director

Asuran director Vetrimaaran recently confirmed his next project with actor Thalapathy Vijay. Recently, the director went on to reveal during an interview with Tamil entertainment daily, Vikatan that he is currently working on a script for the actor which will take shape in the near future. If reports are to be believed, Maaran will supposedly begin filming the project once the duo completes their respective projects.

In the interview, Vetrimaaran said that he has started working on a script for Vijay and is planning to wait for his call. On hearing this, ardent fans of Vijay are sure to be excited about this news. Both Vijay and Vetrimaaran reportedly met a couple of months ago and discussed the possibilities of joining hands for a movie.

While Vijay already gave his dates for Sun Pictures, Vetri had signed a film with Kalaipuli S Thanu, so the director had to rope Suriya for his new film, which is an adaptation of Chellapa's novel titled Vaadivasal.

About the director’s upcoming project

Vetrimaaran will next be helming a film starring Soori in the lead role. The film will be bankrolled by Elred Kumar under the banner RS Infotainment. The makers have kept the movie's filming date on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

He will also be seen helming the film Chennai Central which is an action, crime, thriller film. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah and Samuthirakani in lead roles. The film has completed its shooting process and makers are yet to reveal more details about the film.

About Vijay’s upcoming film

Vijay is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action-thriller was initially expected to be released on April 9, 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Apart from Vijay, the film also features Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal in pivotal roles. Post that he will also be seen in A.R. Murugadoss’ next.

The film is yet in its initial stage and the makers have not revealed any information about it. However, if Vijay stars in the movie by Vetrimaan, then that too will be added to his kitty.

