Suriya's First Look From Vetrimaaran's 'Vaadi Vasal' Unveiled On Actor's 45th Birthday

Suriya, last seen in K.V. Anand's Kaappaan, will soon be collaborating with Visaaranai fame Vetrimaaran. Suriya's first look from the Vetrimaaran-directorial was released on Thursday, July 24. The forthcoming movie titled Vaadi Vasal is reportedly based on the traditional event of Tamil Nadu- Jallikattu, which takes place during Pongal every year.

Check out Suriya's first look from Vaadi Vasal:

Suriya and Vetrimaaran in Vaadi Vasal

Suriya's first look from Vaadi Vasal was released on Suriya's 45th birthday and showcases the actor in a rural and rustic avatar. Vaadi Vasal's first poster also has a few sacred carving of bulls and people. The Vetrimaaran directorial is reportedly based on acclaimed writer CS Chellapa's 1958 novel of the same name. The forthcoming movie is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who incidentally also bankrolled Vetrimaaran's last film Asuran (2019).

Asuran, starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead, narrates the tale of a family, who falls prey to the prevalent caste system of their village. The Vetrimaaran-directorial received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie reportedly collected more than 100 crores at the box office.

Suriya's birthday celebration

On his 45th birthday, Kollywood actor Suriya made his Instagram debut. Sharing his first picture on the photo-sharing app, Suriya wrote: "Happy to be here and meet you all. Let's spread love and positivity!!" (sic) Meanwhile, Suriya's ardent fans shared personalised posters on social media and trended #HappyBirthdaySuriya on the micro-blogging website.

What's next for Suriya?

Suriya is gearing up for the release of Soorarai Pottru. The movie, starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath's life. The movie will see Suriya essaying the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The movie directed by Sudha Kongara is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The makers of the Suriya starrer recently released the first video song of the upcomer, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Suriya will be soon reuniting with Hari. The duo has worked in movies like Singam franchise, Vel, and Aaru, all of which were profitable ventures. Meanwhile, the forthcoming film is titled Aruvaa, which is touted to be family entertainment. According to reports, Suriya was expected to join the sets of the Hari directorial in April. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the shooting of the movie is stalled.

