Did You Know Vijay Deverakonda Was The First Telugu Actor To Launch His Own Clothing Brand

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is well known for his stint as the titular character in Arjun Reddy, had become the first actor to launch his own clothing brand which was started in July 2018. Vijay Deverakonda had started "Rowdy Wear" with the initiative of extending his fan base, which already has gained a massive following on social media.

Rowdy Wear is the first celebrity fashion brand originated from the south and sells affordable apparel and accessories through its flagship app simply named 'Rowdy'. Targeted at youth and kids, the streetwear brand makes shirts, tees, sweatshirts, kurtas, jackets, hoodies, joggers, sneakers, caps and belts. Take a look at their collection here:

In February 2020, the Rowdy Wear brand had extended its reach on the Myntra app which already housed several celebrity clothing brands, from Hritik Roshan's HRX to Wrogn by cricketer Virat Kohli and House of Pataudi by Saif Ali Khan among others. According to Myntra's official website, actor Mahesh Babu had also launched his clothing brand ‘The Humbl Co, for casual menswear. According to Pinkvilla, Deverakonda has stated 'Rowdy Wear' was an extension to his personality and it aims to bring the attitude of 'self-expression' with 'street-style'. He added that this style has been 'entrenched' in the majority of the country's youth. The merchandise became available on Myntra app from February 12, 2020.

Last year on December 3, 2020, actor Allu Arjun had thanked Vijay Deverakonda for sending him clothes from Rowdy Wear. He was seen wearing a set of casual long-sleeved t-shirt and pants. The actor posted a photo on his Instagram account, thanking his ‘brother’ Vijay Devarakonda for the clothes. Allu Arjun wrote in his Instagram post, "I want to thank my brother @thedeverakonda and the @therowdyclub team for sending me this cool pair. It’s super comfy. Thank you for the lovely gesture, my brother. Shine on !". Take a look at the post here:

More about Vijay Deverakonda

As far as more Vijay Deverakonda's movies are concerned, he was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama film World Famous Lover (2020) directed by Kranti Madhav. It was panned critically and also at the box office but received praise for Vijay Deverakonda and Aishwarya Rajesh's acting. His upcoming film will be Fighter (2021) also directed by Puri Jagannath and will also star Ananya Pandey. It is touted to be a romantic action entertainer that will also be simultaneously shot in Hindi. In the film, Vijay will be seen as a kickboxer. The actor has reportedly been training extensively for this role. The synopsis of Fighter follows Deverakonda’s character who idolizes a foreign boxing legend.

For his role, the film-makers have reportedly brought on a Taiwanese boxer and will start shooting the portions with him and Vijay in a foreign location where the COVID-19 situation is under control. The film is expected to release on February 20, 2021, according to FilmiBeat. He also recently shared a video on Twitter in which he is seen working out at a gym, wearing a Santa hat and a red vest, with his trainer guiding him, for his role in Fighter. He posted the video with the caption: “Beast Mode ON! #VD10.” The director also shared Vijay Deverakonda’s tweet with the caption: “That’s my hero, that’s my fighter, you make me so proud, Lov u Vijay.”

