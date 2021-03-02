Dileep And Kavya Madhavan Look Adorable With Daughter Mahalakshmi In This Viral Picture

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are one of the most adorable couples in the Malayalam entertainment industry. Dileep has been married to actor Kavya Madhavan since 2016. The couple has an adorable daughter named Mahalakshmi. Dileep and Kavya Madhavan have kept their baby daughter away from the limelight. Fans of the couple eagerly wait to get their hands on pictures of Dileep's daughter. Recently a picture of Dileep with his daughter has been doing the rounds on social media. For all the people who are curious about Dileep’s picture with his daughter, here is a look at it.

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan with daughter

Social media was abuzz last month with pictures of the actor with his family. The family was in attendance at Nadirsha’s daughter’s wedding. However, fans were disappointed that the youngest daughter of Dileep Mahalakshmi was not in attendance. He had attended the event with his elder daughter Meenakshi. The fans were in for a cute surprise today as the actor was pictured with his baby daughter Mahalakshmi. In the picture that is doing the rounds on the internet, Dileep is seen holding his daughter Mahalakshmi in his arms as she shakes hands with someone.

Dileep can be seen looking adorably at her daughter as he held her. Kavya Madhavan can also be seen in the picture watching the father-daughter duo from behind. The cute picture of Dileep's daughter has been shared by several social media pages. Dileep is seen in a white long Kurta while his wife Kavya Madhavan opted for a navy blue dress. She is seen holding her daughter’s water bottle in her hand with a smile on her face. Here is a look at Dileep and Kavya Madhavan’s picture with their daughter Mahalakshmi.

Dileep's daughter

Dileep is one of the popular actors in the Malayalam film industry. Dileep's age is 53 years. The superstar has acted in more than 150 films till now and has received several awards and accolades for his diverse roles. He was previously married to Manju Warrier in 1998. The couple also has a daughter Meenakshi. The former couple got separated in 2015. Dileep then got married to Kavya Madhavan the next year. He welcomed his baby daughter Mahalakshmi with her in 2018.

Image Credits: dileepactor Instagram/anoop upasana photography

