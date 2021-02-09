Dileep And Kavya's Entry, Meenakshi's Dance - Here's Glimpses From Aayisha's Sangeet Bash

Nadirsha is one of the most popular directors and mimicry artists of Malayalam language movies. Nadirsha's daughter, Aayisha got engaged to the son of businessman Abdul Latheef Uppala, Bilal in 2020. She is now set to get married and the families recently hosted a sangeet ceremony that was attended by the who's who of Malayalam cinema.

Aayisha's Sangeet Bash

One of the prominent Malayalam couples Dileep and Kavya Madhavan attended the sangeet bash of Nadirsha's daughter along with their daughter Meenakshi. Dileep wore the famous Malayali attire of set and mundu whereas Kavya Madhavan looked absolutely serene in a pink Anarkali set. A picture of the lovely family is turning heads and doing the rounds on social media. The family looked elegant and classy in ethnic outfits and also posed for a few selfies as well. Here is a picture of Dileep and Kavya Madhavan posing with their daughter Meenakshi and the soon to be bride Aayisha.

Dileep and Kavya's daughter Meenakshi is very good friends with Aayisha and they share a close bond. Meenakshi turned heads with her dance moves in the sangeet ceremony and videos have gone viral on the Internet. She along with her friends performed a number for Aayisha's sangeet ceremony.

Dileep and Kavya made a grand entry at the ceremony. They were asked for selfies from fans and the couple happily obliged and posed for the cameras. The couple were spotted sitting in the audience and watching the dance performances. Here is a star-studded video from Aayisha's sangeet ceremony.

Meanwhile, Namitha Pramod, who is a close pal of Meenakshi and Nadirsha's daughter Aaiysha has shared a few pictures from the girls' party. The photo was captioned, "Let's go party! #bridesteam".

Aayisha Shah's Wedding

Aayisha looked beautiful in her sangeet attire which comprised of her wearing a lovely peach lehenga. Aayisha is all set to get married to businessman Abdul Latheef Uppala’s son Bilal. The wedding is set to happen on February 11 which will be followed by a reception for the celebs of the Malayalam film industry.

