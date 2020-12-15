Dileep Was Replaced From 'Oomappennin Uriyadappayyan' Due To Unfulfillable Demands?

Director Vinayan recently opened up on why he had to replace actor Dileep with Jayasurya in his 2002 film, Oomappennin Uriyadappayyan. In an interaction with Kerala Kaumudi, he said that he did not value the actor who demands changes in the direction of a film. He also spoke about the assault case against Dileep and how he supported the actor despite the differences they have had in the past. Vinayan also said that he was approached by many publications for a discussion on the matter but he refused to speak on it altogether.

Vinayan speaks about replacing Dileep

Actor Dileep was the original choice for Vinayan’s 2002 film, Oomappennin Uriyadappayyan. He was later replaced by the director when he questioned the script and also demanded that one of the writers must be kicked out of the team. Actor Jayasurya starred in his place and the film Oomappennin Uriyadappayyan went on to become his debut flick in the Malayalam film industry.

Director Vinayan recently opened up on the differences with Dileep, during an interaction with Kerala Kaumudi. He said that he had to take the step because of Dileep’s demands regarding the script. He said that he is someone who believes that the director is the captain of a film. He does not value the hero that questions the director and hence does not wish to work with such an artist either.

Read Namitha Pramod's Pics With Meenakshi Dileep From Nadirshah's Daughter's Engagement

Also read Mammootty And Other Stars In 'Twenty:20' Worked Without Payment? Read Trivia

The director said that Dileep was the hero in seven of his films around the time Dileep rose to fame. According to Vinayan, when Dileep became a superstar, he started making demands that were not acceptable and he was not interested in going his way.

Vinayan also shed some light on his stance regarding Dileep’s assault case. He said that he has never spoken in support of anyone on this issue. He believes Dileep is the main reason why even the superstars in Malayalam industry hate him. But he does not wish to be the one to kick when he falls. He also stated that he received multiple calls as people wanted him to speak on the issue. However, he kept his silence and did not entertain any call.

Read Nadirsha's Daughter Aaiysha Gets Engaged, Ceremony Attended By Many Popular Actors

Also read Dilip Kumar Shares An Adorable Picture With Saira Banu, Fans Wish Them 'long Life'

Image Courtesy: Dileep Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.