Unnikrishnan Namboothiri's Death: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Dileep & Others Mourn

Veteran Malayalam actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri, passed away on January 20, 2021. He was 98 years old. The actor tested positive for COVID-19 recently but had recovered and was discharged from the hospital as well. On Wednesday, his health deteriorated after which he was rushed to the hospital again where he breathed his last. Several south Indian actors have taken to social media to mourn Unnikrishnan Namboothiri's death. Read ahead to know more.

Celebrities mourn Unnikrishnan Namboothiri's death

Prominent south celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas among others have taken to Twitter to express grief over the loss of the veteran actor. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also taken to Twitter to mourn the death of Malayalam actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri. Kamal Haasan wrote in this tweet that Unnikrishnan Namboothiri made the audiences laugh for 18 years and also called him a man of art. He also added that the late had two more years left to be centurion has left us today. CM Pinarayi Vijayan also tweeted that Unnikrishnan was a brilliant actor. He also added that it is a great loss to the art world. Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty and Dileep took to their Facebook handle to express condolences. See their tweets below:

Unnikrishnan Namboothiri made his acting debut with Desadanam in 1996. The film also won the National Award for the best regional film in 1997. Unnikrishnan Namboothiri's movies have tickled the funny bones of the audiences and thoroughly entertained them as well. Some of the other popular movies of the late actor are Kalyanaraman, Mayamohini, Rappakal, Loudspeaker, Photographer, Pokkiri Raja, Madhuranombarakattu and Angene Oru Avadhikkalathu. He played the character of Dileep's grandfather in Kalyanaraman which is his most popular movie. He starred alongside Rajnikanth in Chandramukhi which was a 2005 comedy film. He had also teamed up with Kamal Haasan in Pammal K which was a 2002 comedy film. Interestingly, he had also worked with Ajith Kumar in Kandukondain Kandukondain. which released in 2000 and was a romantic drama film. He was married to Leela Antharjanam who passed away in 2009 and is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Image courtesy- @mathrubhoomidotcom Instagram

