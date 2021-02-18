Diljit Dosanjh Announces 'Honsla Rakh' With Sonam Bajwa; Drops Release Date

On Thursday, February 18, Good Newwz actor Diljit Dosanjh, took to social media to announce his next movie venture. Although nothing about the movie’s plot has been described by the actor yet, the upcoming movie is titled, Honsla Rakh. Taking to Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh unveiled the announcement poster of the film featuring an animated version of himself carrying a little munchkin on his back.

While sharing the poster, Diljit also revealed that the film will hit the silver screens during Dusshera, 2021 which is October 15. The poster shared by the actor details the intriguing cast of the film. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rakh will see the reunion of Diljit with Sonam Bajwa. Audiences have previously witnessed their collaboration in the song Tommy and film Super Singh.

ALSO READ| Did You Know Diljit Dosanjh Owns Two Clothing Brands Under His Name? Read Details

Along with her, reality TV star Shehnaaz Gill will appear in the film essaying a pivotal role. Written by Rakesh Dhawan, Honsla Rakh also marks the collaboration of Diljit with Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal. Going by the poster, it appears that the film will narrate an inspiring story of a father-son duo. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the makers yet. Check out the announcement poster shared by the actor below:

ALSO READ| 'You're A Wolf': Kangana, Diljit Dosanjh In Ugly Spat After Singer Pens Song For Rihanna

Ever since the official announcement of Honsla Rakh has surfaced online, fans of the musician-turned-actor have gone gaga over it. The comment section of the post is filled with surprising reactions from his fan army. While some said that they are eagerly waiting for the movie to release, others were stunned. Heart and smiley emoticons have swarmed the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Is Diljit Dosanjh's Alleged Jibe At Kangana Ranaut's Indira Gandhi Role Real?

Just two weeks ago the Punjabi singer-actor released a new track dedicated to international pop star Rihanna. This development came after the Umbrella singer voiced her support for the ongoing farmers' protest in India. The track draws it title Riri, from the Grammy-winner’s nickname. The audio track was released on Diljit’s YouTube Channel. Penned by Raj Ranjodh, the new single appreciates Rihanna as a shining and beautiful soul hailing from Barbados. Take a look at it:

Barbados Diye Sohniye Kudiye ...

Rang Jion Kankaan Di Jaee Ein..

Raj tan Rab Nu Kare Salaama

Jiney Pari Dhart Te Laee Ein.. â¤ï¸#RIRI #Rihanna https://t.co/SkyOBC8lLx



Tere Concert ch Avan Pa Ke Kurta Pajama.. Oh RIHANNA â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @Thisizintense @raj_ranjodh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Releases New Track On Rihanna After She Supports Farmers Protest

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.