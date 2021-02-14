Did You Know Diljit Dosanjh Owns Two Clothing Brands Under His Name? Read Details

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who rose to fame with Proper Patola song, is not just a singer and a Bollywood actor but is also considered to be the trendsetter. In the entertainment industry, celebs love wearing branded clothes and collecting leading brand items in their wardrobe. Through his Instagram pictures, it is evident that the Punjabi star-turned-Bollywood actor also loves dressing up and setting a trend with each new look. From Balenciaga to the popular Gucci, the Punjabi singer’s wardrobe is filled with all the leading brands. But do you know apart from setting a new trend by wearing other brands, Diljit has two clothing brands under his name- Urban Pendu and WEARED 6?

Diljit Dosanjh-owned brands

'Urban Pendu' was a tag given to the award-winning singer by his fans and followers. The Punjabi word Pendu comes from the word pind, meaning a village. Diljit’s fans and followers think that he is a ‘perfect mix of urban and traditional culture’ because of his humble nature.

Diljit first wore a t-shirt that read ‘Urban Pendu’ in his debut song Proper Patola as a remembrance of the superhit track. After the success of his first brand, the singer-turned-actor launched his second brand named WEARED 6. His brands’ clothing is fresh-off-runaway with his colourful sense of fashion. While speaking to Vogue, Diljit talked about his love for fashion. He stated that he simply loves how interestingly the clothes have been styled in the fashion industry. He revealed that he doesn’t copy the fashion and comes with his new signature look.

Meanwhile, Diljit was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. He starred along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee. Diljit played the male lead Suraj. The plot of the film is set in the 90s when there were no cellphones or social media and people dealt with everything physically. It revolves around a detective and Suraj. The film received praise for its comic timings and good music. Before Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Diljit also appeared in popular films such as Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, Phillauri, Soorma and many more.

