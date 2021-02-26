Diljit Dosanjh's Latest Post Gives A Peek Into His Upcoming Film 'Jodi'; See Pic

Udta Punjab actor and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh took to social media handle and posted a teaser of his upcoming project, Jodi. Last year, the singer had announced that he is working on a Punjabi language romantic comedy, which will release in 2021. He shall be seen sharing the screen with Nimrat Khaira, who is a renowned singer and actor in the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Diljit Dosanjh's latest post teases a new still from his upcoming film

Diljit Dosanjh the post that went up on Diljit’s profile, the singer was seen clad in an orange kurta and red chadar or lungi. Dosanjh rounded up his look with a red pagri and was seen standing on a stage as though ready to give a performance. Nimrat on the other hand is seen donning a red and green suit.

Nimrat also wore matching jewellery with her outfit and tied her hair up in a neat bun. The picture hints at the two being a part of a music group that seem to give music performances at events and ceremonies.

Netizens react to Diljit Dosanjh's post

As soon as the new post went up on Diljit Dosanjh’s profile giving the teaser of his upcoming film, it went viral on social media. A number of fans of the celebrity started circulating the image among themselves and shared how excited they are about the project. Many other people online left comments about how adorable the two celebrities are looking in the picture. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the latest post below:

Several other people also requested the team of the film to reveal more updates about the film and to share them soon. Some other people on social media left heart and kiss emoticons and wished the team of Jodi good luck. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the latest post below.

Jodi details

Jodi is an Amberdeep Singh directorial, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira in the lead. The film also stars Gurshabad, Hardeep Gill, Harsimran and Drishti Grewal. Jodi movie release date has not been set yet.

Diljit Dosanjh's movies

Dosanjh will also be seen in Hosla Rakh this year. The actor will star opposite Sonam Bajwa and the film will release on October 15th, 2021. Check out the post of the same below.

