Director Ravi Jadhav Shows His Desi Side With His Latest Post, Says 'hum Nahi Sudhrenge' 

Ravi Jadhav is one of the most talented directors in the Marathi film industry. Over the years, he has made several comedy films like Timepass, Timepass 2, and Rampat that have been loved by fans. Amid the COVID lockdown, the director had been quite active on social media. Ravi Jadhav's latest post has left fans in splits.

Ravi Jadhav's Instagram post

Director Ravi Jadhav on August 2 took to his Instagram and shared a post. In this post, he shared a picture that showed how his family is using his luxury BMW car for keeping their clothes to dry. In the caption of this post, he wrote: "Proof that I’m a true Indian". He also added a hashtag "#humnahisudhrenge". Take a look at Ravi Jadhav's Instagram post here:

Apart from this, the director has also been posting several monochrome pictures on his feed. In one of Ravi Jadhav's Instagram post, a scenic monochrome picture was seen. In the caption of this post, he wrote "लिंगोबाचा डोंगूर आभाळी गेला...Remembering amazing music and sound of ‘Jait re Jait’ ♥️". He also posted a monochrome selfie on his feed. Take a look at the posts here to know more.

Ravi also recently shared a beautiful capture that celebrates the green environment. In this picture, he showed the beauty of nature and how nature takes over man-made objects. In the caption of this post, he wrote "Go Green 💚" promoting the conservation of nature. Take a look at the posts here to know more about it

On Professional front

The popular filmmaker Ravi Jadhav made his debut as a film director in 2009s Natrang and has gained tremendous critical and commercial success since then. His last film Rampaat was also loved by fans. This film starred Kushal Badrike, Abhinay Berde, Priya Arun Berde, and Ankush Chaudhari in pivotal roles. It was reported that the 53-year-old director will be making a film with Hindi and Marathi film actor Rithesh Deshmukh. It was reported that this film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

