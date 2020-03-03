Riteish Deshmukh Gears Up For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Movie Series; Details Here

Riteish Deshmukh is all set for the release of Baaghi 3, which is the third instalment to the Baaghi franchise lead by Tiger Shroff. The film is just three days away and is already making a bang on the internet. But Deshmukh is also making the news for a different reason.

Back in 2015, he had announced a project which is re-surfacing on the internet now, and the actor is all geared up to materialise this project that has been on the shelf for over five years now. It will be a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj movie series, more specifically, a trilogy. Read on to know more about what the Ek Villain actor has to say about this:

READ | Riteish Deshmukh Shares A 'Baaghi 3' BTS Video Featuring Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff



Riteish Deshmukh on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj movie series

According to reports, Riteish Deshmukh is all set to star in a historical film trilogy based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film series was in the talks since 2015, but for unknown reasons, the film got shelved. Now, the Housefull actor was seen talking about this upcoming film series and reports are that it will be directed by Nagraj Manjule. Earlier, it was supposed to be directed by Ravi Jadhav, but now Manjule is taking the lead.

READ | 'Zayn Malik? DJ Snake?': Riteish Deshmukh's Drastic Transformation Will Leave You Stunned



Reports state that Deshmukh feels that the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a positive thing for this upcoming film franchise. People adored the historical drama that featured Ajay Devgn in the lead role of Tanhaji Malusare. It also featured Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. And since the movie was well-received by the audience, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj trilogy should also do well.

READ | Riteish Deshmukh Reveals That He Borrowed A Skirt From Wife Genelia D'Souza For A Song



READ | Riteish Deshmukh Hilariously Photobombs Shraddha Kapoor During ‘Baaghi 3’ Promotion; Watch



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.