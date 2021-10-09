'Doctor' Review: Fans Hail Sivakarthikeyan & Priyanka Mohan Starrer, Call It 'blockbuster'

Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan's dark comedy thriller, Doctor, has been released in theatres today, with fans and audiences lauding its engaging narration, gripping storyline, as well as the leading actors' performances. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie, which deals with the topic of organ trafficking, has been deemed a 'masala entertainer' coupled with a 'laughing riot' by the audience.

The action crime flick, which has been garnering headlines ever since its first look posters and trailers were revealed, has an ensemble cast including Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, Shaji Chen, Deepa Shankar, Redin Kingsley, Archana Chandhoke and Raghu Ram. It has been bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions in association with Rajesh's KJR Studios.

Many fans flocked the theatres on the first day, despite the COVID-19 pandemic to catch a glimpse of the movie, which came out as an amalgamation of thrilling and fun-filled elements. On Twitter, one user lauded the movie as a blockbuster, and wrote, "Solid performance form@Siva_Kartikeyan anna laughing riot with thriller side...@anirudhofficial Bgm gonna be blockbuster', while another appreciated Anirudh's music score as well as the script. "Take a bow @Siva_Kartikeyan na for choosing such a beautiful script and growing as a complete actor by every movie keep staying humble brother. staggering bgm by @anirudhofficial clinical screenplay by #Nelson #Blockbuster", they wrote.

#DOCTOR Take a bow @Siva_Kartikeyan na for choosing such a beautiful script and growing as a complete actor by every movie keep staying humble brother. staggering bgm by @anirudhofficial clinical screenplay by #Nelson #Blockbuster 💯 — ѕ ι я α н🕊️ (@Prabhaharish7) October 9, 2021

#Doctor best sk movie after lock time laugh riot enjoy 👍 pic.twitter.com/2pYeDLMYyG — T M MANI KANDAN (@manikingoftuty) October 9, 2021

Stating it as a mixture of comedy, love and crime, one netizen called Sivakarthikeyan as the 'nucleus of the film', 'right from the first dialogue to the last stare that he gives in the film'. Another Twitterati hailed Yogi Babu for his comedic banter and wrote, "I was a huge fan of Nelson's comedy in the promo videos, and it works big time in the film as well. The casting is epic, with Yogi Babu at his hilarious best. Had cramps laughing towards the end. A special mention about Anirudh's killer background score!"

#Doctor is a very good mix of Comedy, Love and Crime.#Sivakarthikeyan just goes on proving his worth in the industry. Clearly he is the nucleus of this film, right from the first dialogue to the last stare that he gives in the film. @kjr_studios @anirudhofficial #VarunDoctor pic.twitter.com/FZAYRfJ6Ui — Rajesh (Fishu Akka) (@RajeshGayle333) October 9, 2021

First big budget tamil movie after 2nd wave sk in dark comedy thriller on human trafficking directed by nelson sk as miltary doctor saves the lifeofyoung girls and fiance family.yogibabu and kingsley comedy worked well.ani with classical touch makes a decent entertainer pic.twitter.com/DtYuYi5Cok — arjun arj (@arjunnatarajan6) October 9, 2021

I was a huge fan of Nelson's comedy in the promo videos and it works big time in the film as well. The casting is epic with Yogi Babu at his hilarious best. Had cramps laughing towards the end.



A special mention about Anirudh's killer background score! 💥 — Vignesh Madhu (@VigneshMadhu94) October 9, 2021

Watched u in big-screen after 2 yrs @Siva_Kartikeyan 😭

Jeichtinga Thalaivaa.. enakey jeicha maari iruku avlo emotionala iruku🤧@anirudhofficial ur bgm spl for SK always🔥

By #Doctor SK abbreviated by Silent Killer of the movie🔥😭 completely connected and nice acting🔥 — S💌K_irthi💞 (@kirthika_kumar7) October 9, 2021

The film marks director Nelson Dilipkumar's second project after helming Kolamaavu Kokila. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film's background score, Vijay Kartik Kannan has performed the cinematography, while R. Nirmal. has done the editing. The film witnessed a theatrical release on October 9, 2021.

