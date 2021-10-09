Last Updated:

'Doctor' Review: Fans Hail Sivakarthikeyan & Priyanka Mohan Starrer, Call It 'blockbuster'

Netizens have poured in their verdict for the Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan starrer 'Doctor', which witnessed a theatrical release on October 9.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Doctor movie review

Image: TWITTER/ @PRAKASHBAS-/ INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKAAMOHANOFFICIAL


Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan's dark comedy thriller, Doctor, has been released in theatres today, with fans and audiences lauding its engaging narration, gripping storyline, as well as the leading actors' performances. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie, which deals with the topic of organ trafficking, has been deemed a 'masala entertainer' coupled with a 'laughing riot' by the audience. 

The action crime flick, which has been garnering headlines ever since its first look posters and trailers were revealed, has an ensemble cast including Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, Shaji Chen, Deepa Shankar, Redin Kingsley, Archana Chandhoke and Raghu Ram. It has been bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions in association with Rajesh's KJR Studios. 

Netizens review Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor 

Many fans flocked the theatres on the first day, despite the COVID-19 pandemic to catch a glimpse of the movie, which came out as an amalgamation of thrilling and fun-filled elements. On Twitter, one user lauded the movie as a blockbuster, and wrote, "Solid performance form@Siva_Kartikeyan anna laughing riot with thriller side...@anirudhofficial  Bgm gonna be blockbuster', while another appreciated Anirudh's music score as well as the script. "Take a bow @Siva_Kartikeyan na for choosing such a beautiful script and growing as a complete actor by every movie keep staying humble brother. staggering bgm by @anirudhofficial clinical screenplay by #Nelson #Blockbuster", they wrote. 

Stating it as a mixture of comedy, love and crime, one netizen called Sivakarthikeyan as the 'nucleus of the film', 'right from the first dialogue to the last stare that he gives in the film'. Another Twitterati hailed Yogi Babu for his comedic banter and wrote, "I was a huge fan of Nelson's comedy in the promo videos, and it works big time in the film as well. The casting is epic, with Yogi Babu at his hilarious best. Had cramps laughing towards the end. A special mention about Anirudh's killer background score!"

The film marks director Nelson Dilipkumar's second project after helming Kolamaavu Kokila.  Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film's background score, Vijay Kartik Kannan has performed the cinematography, while R. Nirmal. has done the editing. The film witnessed a theatrical release on October 9, 2021. 

Tags: Doctor movie, Sivakarthikeyan, Nelson Dilipkumar
