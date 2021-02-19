Drishyam 2 Cast: Know All About The Cast Of This Gripping Crime-drama

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 is getting some amazing responses since its release. Drishiyam 2 continues the story of Georgekutty but this time there's a new investigation at the center but the challenges are the same. The film revolves around whether Georgekutty is able to save the family for the second time. Other than Mohanlal, actors like Astha Sharad and Murali Goopy are also a part of the Drishyam 2 cast. Whereas, actors like Meena and Esther Anil were also a part of the Drishyam cast and their roles were reprised. Let's take a deep dive into the filmography of all the actors present in the cast of Drishyam 2.

Also Read | 'Drishyam 2' Cast: Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Others Join Sequel With Mohanlal And Meena

Also Read | Did You Know Dia Mirza Produced Vidya Balan's Movie 'Bobby Jasoos'?

Drishyam 2 cast

Mohanlal as George Kutty

Mohanlal is one of the most veteran actors of Indian cinema. He started his career with a Malayalam film called Manjil Virinja Pookkal which was a massive hit. He played the role of a villain in the film. He then starred in a popular crime drama called Rajavinte Makan. Mohanlal also made his presence in the Hindi film industry with films like Company and Aag. He also received a Padma Bhushan.

Also Read | Sharad Kelkar Shares Glimpse Of Laathi Practice Session, Says 'It's You Vs You'

Meena as Rani

Meena started her career in 1982 as a child actor in the film Nenjangal. Then in 1990, she starred in a popular film called Oor Pudhiya Kadhai. She has won three Tamil State film awards for films like Ejamaan, Sethupati IP, and Porkkaalam. She also won an Asianet Film Award for her role in Drishayam

Esther Anil as Anu

Esther Anil as Anu has acted as a child actor in several films like Jack N Jill and Papanasam. She also appeared in films like Johaar, Mr. & Mrs. Rowdy and Olu. She also starred in the Tamil version of Drishyam.

Ansiba as Anju

Ansiba started her journey as a television anchor and a dancer. She then starred in several Tamil films like Nagaraja Cholan MA, MLA, Punnagi Payanam, and Panthu. In 2019, she also starred in a popular Malayalam film called Pennoruthi. She will star in the upcoming Malayalam film Allu and Arjun

Also Read | Jane Fonda Will Lend Her Voice For 'Luck' Backed Up By Apple & Skydance

Drishyam 2 Supporting cast

Siddique as Prabhakar

Siddique is a very known Malayalam film actor. He started his journey with Aa Neram Alppa Dooram in 1985. He got his breakthrough from the comedy film In Harihar Nagar. He also played the role of a notable villain in a 2001 film called Sathyameva Jayathe.

Also Read | Is 'Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story' Based On True Events? Know Details

Asha Sharath as Geeta Prabhakar

Asha Sharath is a popular actor and a classical dancer She rose to fame with the television soap opera called Kumkumapoovu. She then appeared in popular films like Zachariayude Garbhinikal and Varsham. She won two Filmfare Awards South for Best Supporting Actor (Female).

Image Credits: @mohanlal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.