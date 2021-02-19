Did You Know Dia Mirza Produced Vidya Balan's Movie 'Bobby Jasoos'?

Bollywood actor and producer Dia Mirza has tried several things throughout her film career. The actor rose to fame after her debut film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein alongside R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. Did you know the actor produced Vidya Balan's Bobby Jasoos in 2014? Read further to know more about Dia Mirza's movies which she produced.

Dia Mirza produced Vidya Balan's Bobby Jasoos

In 2011, Dia Mirza co-founded a production house named Born Free Entertainment with her ex-husband Sahil Sangha. The actor produced a few films and series under the banner. One of her notable films includes Vidya Balan's Bobby Jasoos. She produced the comedy-drama film along with her ex-husband. The film directed by Samar Shaikh starred actors like Vidya Balan in the lead role and featured Ali Fazal, Supriya Pathak, Arjan Bajwa, Rajendra Gupta and Tanvi Azmi in supporting roles. The plot of Dia Mirza's movie revolved around Bilqees 'Bobby' Ahmed. She is a Hyderabadi woman who aspires to become a detective and has to face a lot of problems fulfilling her ambition.

In 2014 after Bobby Jasoos released, Dia told PTI that she was enjoying the filmmaking process. She had mentioned that she was receiving a few offers for acting but she wasn't sure if she wanted to get back to acting. She added that she enjoyed her acting phase and wanted to try something new. Dia also shared that she did not establish the production house for herself. Her main aim was to produce quality content and build a good production house. She also shared that there is nothing wrong with acting in films one produces themselves.

Dia also produced a sitcom called Mind the Malhotras which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime videos. The show features Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Denzil Smith, Sushmita Mukherjee and Anandita Pagnis. The plot revolved around the Malhotras, a couple who is happy with each other but has a mid-life crisis. To resolve the same, they go for therapy and have some embarrassing and bizarre moments. After her divorce from Sahil, she announced that she will be forming a new production house One India Stories to create new content. She recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi. His worth is estimated to be around ₹1-2 Crore while Dia Mirza's net worth is estimated to be around $2.5 million i.e. around ₹18 crores according to a report by celebsunfolded.in.

