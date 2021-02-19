'Drishyam 2' Gets Thumbs Up From Twitterati; Fans Call Mohanlal 'actor Par Excellence'

Drishyam 2 finally hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime and fans have said it was everything they were looking forward to. Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal as the lead, and directed by Jeethu Joseph is considered to be one of the most anticipated releases in the Malayalam film industry in the last few years. The film will be releasing in 200 countries worldwide marking it as the biggest Malayalam OTT release ever.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 review: thumbs up from the audience

Before the film hit the screens, many celebrities watched the special premiere and they had only praises for the film. Mohanlal is said to have struck gold again with the second part of the 2013 release. Initial reviews of the film were sparkling, with people saying it has 'surely lived up to the hype'.

#Drishyam2 fab 👌👌👌👌👌 @Mohanlal an actor par excellence, Malayalam cinema is head and shoulders above the rest... — Sunil Shenoy (@sunil_shenoy) February 19, 2021

#Drishyam2 - As usual, A Slow start with, but the momentum picks up from pre-interval & it goes to another level.

The entire second half is a game changer💥💥



A sequel that almost matches up to its predecessor #Goforit #Drishyam2OnPrime #Mohanlal #JeethuJoseph — A K (@itsmeGAK) February 19, 2021

Quite impressed by #Drishyam2. One of those rare sequels that’s not just made to cash in on the success of the first part. The writing is absolutely top class and you can’t ask for a better development of #Georgekutty’s character. One of the best sequels. #Drishyam2OnPrime — MSD கைப்புள்ள (@kaipullatwits) February 19, 2021

Mohanlal gave a huge slap to all those criticisms and trolls about him with his performance in Drishyam 2. 💯



The kind of magic that he brings in each and every scene is unparalleled. 🙏 Tremendous actor! 👌



Never doubt Mohanlal. ❤️#ഏട്ടനാണ് 😍 #mohanlal pic.twitter.com/A7o9ZfhVdL — ARUN DK (@DkCuts) February 19, 2021

We saw Georgekutty running around frantically in #Drishyam when police started sniffing around. Just one difference In #Drishyam2 - all the leg work was already done even before police started sniffing. He just had to finish the race. 😀 — Abhijith C (@TheMovieMan9) February 19, 2021

Jeethu Joseph protects #Drishyam legacy like George Kutti protects his family. What a script! #Drishyam2 is a must see for the genre lovers. The script is amazing, and is excellently paced with some great scenes of tension.

And #Mohanlal. He is in good mood. pic.twitter.com/JJqVoSQEIB — P.S. Arjun (@psarjun) February 19, 2021

My jaw kept dropping at Jeethu Joseph's inventions... Some viewers may miss the stomach-churning tension of Part 1, but that’s not (wholly) the point here because the experience is more… existential.#Drishyam2 review @FilmCompanion https://t.co/ANAcJQgG6s — Baradwaj Rangan (@baradwajrangan) February 19, 2021

One viewer of the film said that he could not imagine how Jeethu Joseph had come up with such a brilliant invention. He said while the film missed the tensions of the previous film, Drishyam 2 was more existential in nature. Most fans said the film managed to sustain the suspense till the very end and it was a gripping film. People also commended Mohanlal’s performance in the film. The general consensus of the public was that it was a sequel that lived up to all the expectations people had from it.

Drishyam 2 Cast

The movie has in its lead Mohanlal as Georgekutty, a film theatre owner and a producer. Actor Meena plays his wife Rani. Asha Sarath plays an IPS officer. Other names associated with the film are, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy and Krishna among others. Many actors from the first film made a return in this one and many new faces were added as the plot demanded.

Drishyam 2 plot

The film is set six years after the events of the first film. In a turn of events, Georgekutty is now wealthier than he ever was, owning a film theatre and on the verge of producing a film. This causes a lot of jealousy in the neighbourhood and people try to dig up the murder case of Varun to frame Georgekutty. The events of the film go about in such a manner that Georgekutty is acquitted for murder but it is revealed that everything has happened according to his plan.

