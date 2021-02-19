Last Updated:

'Drishyam 2' Gets Thumbs Up From Twitterati; Fans Call Mohanlal 'actor Par Excellence'

As Drishyam 2 hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime, Twitterati stormed their timeline to give their opinion on the film and hailed Mohanlal's performance.

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 finally hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime and fans have said it was everything they were looking forward to. Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal as the lead, and directed by Jeethu Joseph is considered to be one of the most anticipated releases in the Malayalam film industry in the last few years. The film will be releasing in 200 countries worldwide marking it as the biggest Malayalam OTT release ever.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 review: thumbs up from the audience

Before the film hit the screens, many celebrities watched the special premiere and they had only praises for the film. Mohanlal is said to have struck gold again with the second part of the 2013 release. Initial reviews of the film were sparkling, with people saying it has 'surely lived up to the hype'.

One viewer of the film said that he could not imagine how Jeethu Joseph had come up with such a brilliant invention. He said while the film missed the tensions of the previous film, Drishyam 2 was more existential in nature. Most fans said the film managed to sustain the suspense till the very end and it was a gripping film. People also commended Mohanlal’s performance in the film. The general consensus of the public was that it was a sequel that lived up to all the expectations people had from it.

Drishyam 2 Cast

The movie has in its lead Mohanlal as Georgekutty, a film theatre owner and a producer. Actor Meena plays his wife Rani. Asha Sarath plays an IPS officer. Other names associated with the film are, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy and Krishna among others. Many actors from the first film made a return in this one and many new faces were added as the plot demanded.

Drishyam 2 plot

The film is set six years after the events of the first film. In a turn of events, Georgekutty is now wealthier than he ever was, owning a film theatre and on the verge of producing a film. This causes a lot of jealousy in the neighbourhood and people try to dig up the murder case of Varun to frame Georgekutty. The events of the film go about in such a manner that Georgekutty is acquitted for murder but it is revealed that everything has happened according to his plan.

