'Drishyam 2's' Mohanlal Shares A Video On Twitter; Asks 'how Far Will You Go For Family?'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Drishyam 2 on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Drishyam 2 is the sequel to the 2013 thriller film Drishyam, which also starred Mohanlal as the lead. Mohanlal took to Twitter and shared a recap video of the prequel and asked the question, to what lengths would you go to protect your family? Read on to know more about Mohanlal's tweet.

Mohanlal's Twitter post

Mohanlal took to Instagram and shared a recap video of the prequel film Drishyam. The 2-minute long video shows the Malayalam actor dictating the story of the first installment of the Drishyam franchise. He starts the video with the question, 'to what lengths would you go to protect your family' and later explains the entire story, while his hands are tied in handcuffs. He starts the story by describing his happy family, consisting of his wife Rani and two young daughters, Anju and Anumol, and himself, Georgekutty, a local cable tv service provider. He talks about how it is a very jovial family until one day, an uninvited guest comes to their house while he is at work.

The intruder tries to harm his daughter which is when, in an act of self-defense, she kills him. When Georgekutty gets to know of this incident, he tries to protect his family from criminal charges. He further goes on to say that he buries the dead body and makes a false story to keep the cops guessing. At last, he again asks if self-defense is a crime and how far will one go to protect his own family. The entire video is in Malayalam with English subtitles, which you can see below.

Drishyam 2 trailer

Directed by Jeethy Joseph and bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor through the company Aashirvad Cinemas, the movie will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 19, 2021. Malayalam megastar Mohanlal in Drishyam 2 will reprise his role as Georgekutty and so will Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, and Siddique. The trailer of the thriller movie was released three days ago on Youtube, which you can watch here.

