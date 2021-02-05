Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video; Here's The Trailer's Release Date

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's 2015 movie Drishyam was a hair-raising experience for the audience. The makers of the film are ready with the sequel of the film titled as Drishyam 2 and are gearing up for its release. Unlike Drishyam, the sequel Drishyam 2 is going to receive a digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to share the poster of the movie and announce its release date. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Randeep Hooda Posts Video Of Kangana As 'Rehana' In OUATIM; Netizens Say 'sahi Khel Gaya'

Also read | Nikkhil Advani On 'Rocket Boys': Script Was Shared With Sarabhai's Family At Early Stage

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 to release on Amazon Prime Video

While sharing the poster of the movie, Taran Adarsh wrote in the caption, "IT'S OFFICIAL... #DRISHYAM2 TO PREMIERE ON DIGITAL PLATFORM... #Drishyam2 - the second installment in #Drishyam franchise - will premiere on #Amazon". He also made the announcement that the trailer of the film will be released on February 8, 2021. There are several reports stating that Drishyam 2 might release on February 15, but there is no official announcement about the same.

This Malayalam language thriller is directed by Jeetu Joseph and marks his reunion with Mohanlal. The film also stars Meena who was the leading lady in the first part as well. Drishyam 2 cast also includes Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil as children of the characters played by Mohanlal and Meena. The plot of the first part revolves around a father who goes to extreme lengths to save his family. He also covers up a murder for their safety's sake. The film is expected to take the plot ahead from where the makers left it in the first one.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Mohanlal and Jeetu Joseph have also come together for another thriller project titled as Ram. The poster of the film was released as well but soon the film was put on hold. Jeetu Joseph revealed that he had to start work on Drishyam 2.

Mohanlal has appeared in more than 300 films in his acting career. Some of the most popular of Mohanlal's movies are TP Balagopalan MA, Kireedam, Bharatham, Guru and Vanaprastham. He has a packed 2021 and has several released lined up this year.

Also read | Sonu Sood Gets Relief From SC In Property Case, Puts Out Strong Statement On Twitter

Also read | Pranutan Sparkles In A White Satin Attire; Fans Exclaim 'Holy Smokes!'

Image courtesy- @mohanlal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.