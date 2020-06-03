'Drishyam 2' Director Jeethu Says Theatre Experience Will Regain Momentum Post COVID

In a recent interview with a leading news daily, director Jeethu Joseph, who rose to prominence for his work in Mohanlal’s Drishyam, seemed optimistic about theatre viewing experience post the COVID 19 pandemic in India. Speaking about the same in an interview, Jeethu Joseph mentioned that once people get back to their routine, the theatres business will also gain momentum and restore its glory.

In addition to that, Jeethu Joseph also acknowledged the financial losses that the entertainment industry is currently bearing due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, Jeethu Joseph added that even with the latest technology, people still continue to watch the films on the silver screen. The director opined that the silver screen has its own charm and once things go back to normal, theatres will start functioning again. Jeethu Joseph is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Drishyam 2, which is a sequel to the blockbuster with Mohanlal and Meena in the leading roles. Take a look:

Coronavirus costs big to the entertainment industry

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man. Recently, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community.

Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's Lovebirds, too, has shifted to Netflix. The much-awaited sequels to the highly successful franchise, Mission: Impossible 7 is now getting delayed due to the on-going global catastrophe. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022.

About the Coronavirus crisis in India

With more than 6.3 million people infected across the globe, Coronavirus pandemic has officially become a major public health crisis the world has witnessed in nearly 100 years. Claiming more than 3,80,000 lives globally, the US still remains a Coronavirus hotbed with more than a 1.8 million positive cases, surpassing the national tallies of hard-hit countries like China, Italy, Germany and France combined. As per the recent reports by ICMR, India has crossed the 2,00,000-mark.

