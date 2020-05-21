After Mohanlal Announces 'Drishyam 2', Fans Remember Ajay Devgn With Hilarious Memes

Today, May 21, 2020, is the 60th birthday of the beloved south Indian superstar Mohanlal. On the occasion of his 60th birthday, Mohanlal shared a short teaser for his next film, Drishyam 2. Fans were delighted to learn about this new sequel, as the first Drishyam was a highly popular film that was loved by the masses.

However, many fans also started making hilarious memes at the expense of Ajay Devgn, as he was the main lead of the Hindi remake of Drishyam.

After Mohanlal announces Drishyam 2, fans make fun of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn

Above is the short teaser for Drishyam 2 that was shared online by Mohanlal on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Many of his fans adored this teaser and were excited about the upcoming movie. However, quite a few fans also started poking fun at Bollywood star Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn was the lead star of Drishyam's Hindi remake, which was a box office success for him. Fans jokingly stated that Ajay Devgn was happy about Drishyam 2's announcement, as he could now remake the sequel as well. Which is why many of Mohanlal's fans started teasing him with memes and jokes on social media. Here are some of the best memes poking fun at Ajay Devgn's 'Bollywood Drishyam 2'.

Ajay Devgn waiting for #Drishyam2 so he can remake it.😜



A Fan Of Ajay Devgn..🤗#Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/f7O8eKmQiJ — Ashutosh (@Ashutos78889151) May 21, 2020

Ajay Devgn waiting for #Drishyam2 so he can remake it pic.twitter.com/Zcl59yDL8P — Sarang (@sarangcasm) May 21, 2020

Ajay Devgn as soon as he heard #Drishyam2 announcement pic.twitter.com/giUrF42KWR — Techno Gatsby (@coderzombie) May 21, 2020

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam vs Mohanlal Drishyam

The original 2013 Drishyam starred Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles. The film follows the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family. The entire family is trying to hide the fact that they killed the Inspector-general of police's son after he physically assaulted Georgekutty's daughter.

The original film was a massive success and was popular not only in Kerela but also in all other states of the country. The drama thriller was directed by Jeethu Joseph and earned around ₹750 million for a budget of ₹50 million, making it one of the most successful Indian films of that year. Just two years later, in 2015, the film was remade by Bollywood and starred Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

The Hindi version was a complete shot for shot remake of the original. Just like the original, the Hindi version of Drishyam received massive praise from critics and audiences alike. The film also did well at the box office, earning around ₹111.05 crores for a budget of only ₹48 crores.

