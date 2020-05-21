As Mohanlal Confirms 'Drishyam 2', Know Whopping Net Worth Of Original 'Drishyam' Cast

Drishyam is a Malayalam language film released in the year 2013. The drama thriller film was well-received by fans and critics alike. Moreover, the movie was such a huge success that it was remade in Bollywood and Telugu as well. As Mohanlal announced the sequel of the fim, read on to know the net worth of the cast of Drishyam, the 2013 Malayalam film.

Combined Net Worth of the cast of Drishyam

Mohanlal

Mohanlal is a popular actor in the Mollywood industry. In this film, Mohanlal was seen in the character of George Kutty. The actor has also been featured in movies like Chithram, Lucifer, Odiyan and many more. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $42 million.

This is approximately Rs 317 crores. The actor is rumoured to charge Rs. 6 crores per film. Moreover, the actor is rumoured to charge over Rs 50 lakh per brand endorsement.

Read Also | 'Sacred Games' Cast's Net Worth Will Make You Go 'kabhi Kabhi Lagta Hai Yeich Bhagwan Hai'

Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph is another very popular actor in the film industry. He had a prominent role in Drishyam. The actor has been seen in movies like The Body, Papanasam, Thambi and many more films.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $5 million. This is around Rs 37 crores. The actor earns money through brand endorsements and appearing for events apart from his acting career.

Read Also | 'Hey CarryMinati, Shaktimaan Supports You': Mukesh Khanna Opines In Favour Of The YouTuber

Meena

Meena is another very popular actor in the South Indian film industry. The actor played the role of Rani in this film. She has shared the big screen with superstars like Rajinikanth in several films. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $5 million. This is a little over Rs 37 crores.

Esther Anil

Esther Anil has a huge fan following in the Mollywood industry. Esther Anil was seen as Anu in Drishyam. The actor has also been seen in movies like Oolu, Gemini and Drushyam.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $ 3 million. That is a little over Rs 22 crores. Apart from acting, the actor gets money from brand endorsements.

Ansiba

Ansiba portrayed the role of Anju in this film. She is a popular actor who has been seen in movies like Paranjothi, She Taxi and many more. The net worth of the actor is around $1 million. This is around Rs 7 crores.

Read Also | Mohanlal's Net Worth Makes Him The Highest-paid Malayalam Actor

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read Also | Naagin 3 Cast's Huge Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded; Read Details

Image Credits: Youtube Screengrab

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.