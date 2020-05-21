Vivek Oberoi Extends Birthday Wishes To Mohanlal, Says 'Drishyam 2 Is Your Gift To Us'

As Malayalam actor, singer Mohanlal turned 60-year-old on May 21, several stars from the fraternity stormed the social media with their best wishes for the actor on the special day. Fondly known as Lalettan among his fans, Mohanlal has worked in over 300 films in a career spanning four decades. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi extended his birthday wishes to the actor with a throwback picture and also thanked him for the second installment of Drishyam.

Vivek Oberoi extends beautiful wishes for Mohanlal with a throwback pic

The Krrish 3 actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a throwback picture with the ace actor to commemorate the actor. In the adorable picture, the two actors can be seen wearing white shirts while posing for the shutterbugs. The actor penned his wishes on Mohanlal’s birthday and wrote that he is truly a legend, a star, and a wonderful human being. Vivek who was delighted to hear about the news of Drishyam 2 release wrote that this was the best birthday gift, his fans can ever receive.

Happy birthday to a legend, a star, a complete actor and wonderful human being.....my dear brother #Lalettan! #Drishyam2 is your bday gift to us!



Much love always! @Mohanlal #LalettanBirthday #HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/7vSBcI3W91 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2020

Apart from Vivek, veteran actor Anil Kapoor also extended his best wishes to the actor with whom he got the opportunity to work in Chandralekha. Anil shared a video on his Twitter handle while extending his best wishes. Anil Kapoor who played a cameo in Chandralekha as a patient escaped from a mental asylum, shared a video on his Twitter handle. In the video, Anil Kapoor shared a compiled video from the film. In the video, both Anil and Mohanlal can be seen enacting a scene from the film. While wishing the superstar on his birthday, Anil recalled some old memories from the film and wrote that working with such a great actor was a memorable experience for Anil. At last, he also wished the actor with great success, health, and happiness in life.

