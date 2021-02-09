'Drishyam 2': Jeethu Joseph REVEALS Why It Took Him 7 Years To Come Up With A Sequel

The highly-anticipated sequel of Mohanlal's blockbuster hit Drishyam has been making headlines lately after Drishyam 2 trailer was dropped by the makers on February 6, 2021. During one of the recent press meets for Drishyam 2, director Jeethu Joseph shared why it took him 7 years to come up with a sequel of the superhit Malayalam thriller. The Vanitha Film Award-winning filmmaker revealed that he only started thinking about a Drishyam sequel after 2015.

Jeethu Joseph initially thought there was 'no chance' for a 'Drishyam 2'

Drishyam 2 recently became one of the trending topics of discussion among fans on social media, ever since its trailer release. The much-awaited Malayalam family thriller will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, 2021, and cinephiles cannot wait to find out what the sequel has in store for them. Now, in a recent press meet, director Jeethu Joseph opened up about taking several years to come up with a sequel and revealed that he couldn't see a chance for a Drishyam 2 initially.

Elaborating further on the same, the Thambi director said he only gave it a thought in 2015 and onwards when a lot of people started asking him whether there was a possibility for a sequel. However, he also mentioned telling everyone earlier that the story is finished. Joseph added saying that after 2-3 years, people starting coming up with sequel stories on their own and that's when producer Anthony asked him to try to write his version of Drishyam 2. He also revealed taking five years to write the script of the thriller film and shared that when he revealed the same to his family, they opposed the idea and advised him to not 'destroy' the hit.

Meanwhile, fans are extremely pumped for Drishyam 2's release as the sequel will finally release on Amazon Prime Video after a span of seven years. Malayalam megastar Mohanlal in Drishyam 2 will reprise his role as Georgekutty and so will Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath and Siddique. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his banner, Aashirvad Cinemas.

Watch the trailer of Dhrishyam 2 on YouTube below:

