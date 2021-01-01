Mohanlal's Eagerly Awaited Thriller 'Drishyam 2' To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video

It seems that Mollywood superstar Mohanlal has given a perfect New Year's gift to all the Malayalam movie buffs as the highly-anticipated thriller Drishyam 2 will have its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, the streamer announced on Friday. Mohanlal dropped the teaser of the film at midnight on January 1, 2021, to give his fans a sneak peek.

As the clock struck midnight, 'The Complete Actor' shared the teaser of Drishyam 2 to his fans on his official Twitter handle. What really stands out in this one-minute-long teaser is that the plot does not reveal anything about the movie and in one of the scenes in the police station, the two-time National Award-winning actor is heard saying he strongly believes that the police and the police station will protect him as well as his family.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2013 thriller film that was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph that had featured Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles. It was produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. It is tentatively planned to release in theatres on January 26, 2021. 'Lalettan' will be reprising his role as Georgekutty.

Mohanlal's new & upcoming projects

On the work front, apart from Drishyam 2, yet another action thriller film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph titled 'Ram' has entered post-production and is slated for a 2021 release (release date is yet to be announced).

The Dashratham star's last movie 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' is yet to be released. It was originally scheduled for release on 26 March 2020, along with its dubbed version in multiple languages. However, the release date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, the historical epic war film directed by veteran director Priyadarshan is yet to get a release date.

