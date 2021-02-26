'Drishyam 3' Climax Discussed With Mohanlal, Says Director Jeethu Joseph

After terrific reviews of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, director Jeethu Joseph confirmed that he has 'discussed' the climax of Drishyam 3 with the superstar and producer Antony Perumbavoor. He also revealed that they 'liked' the climax but confirmed that 'the shooting will not happen soon'.

"It will take at least three years from now for the film to go on floors. Some things still need to be clarified in the script. I will add new things when I get them. A lot of things have to come together to get this climax. So, it is not possible to guarantee about Drishyam 3 now. I am very happy with the discussions happening on social media and I welcome all kind of criticisms,' Jeethu said at a press conference at Kottayam Press Club in Kerala

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed. Drishyam 2 sees Mohanal reprise the role of Georgekutty, who transitions from being a cable TV service provider to an aspiring film producer. But the ghost of the past still haunts the family, as they try to come to terms with the crime.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal said one of the reasons why Drishyam was accepted universally was because of its ability to blend emotions with thrill.

"We all were left surprised seeing how many times the film got remade in multiple languages. We never thought that Drishyam would be such a huge success. When we saw the film, we thought it was good but we didn't know that it would be loved by the fans so much. It took us a month or two to realise that the movie has surpassed all our expectations," he added. Drishyam 2 also stars Meena, Siddique, Sarath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther, and Saikumar in pivotal roles.

