Jeethu Joseph Announces 'Drishyam 2's Telugu Remake; Reveals 'Starting In March'

On February 21, 2021, director Jeethu Joseph took to his official Instagram handle and made an announcement about the Malayalam film, Drishyam 2’s Telugu remake. The director has teamed up with Tollywood star Venkatesh in order to make the remake. In the picture, the director can be seen posing with Venkatesh and other team members while capturing the picture. They flaunted their bright smiles while looking into the camera.

Jeethu Joseph announces Drishyam 2 remake

The announcement of the Telugu remake comes after the release of its Malayalam version. In the picture, Venkatesh can be seen donning a black tee with a black zipper and brown short pants. The actor added a pair of black sunglasses to complete his look. Sharing the picture, director Jeethu penned, “Telugu remake of Drishyam 2 is on. Starting in March”.

As soon as the official announcement was made, many of their fans and followers dropped lovely comments and expressed their excitement. A fan commented, “All the best sir…” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Best wishes. A netizen commented, “Just now I watched… vera level sir…". Another one wrote, “Waiting more than eagerly sir… already watched the Malayalam version and it’s mind-blowing”.

Venkatesh will be seen reprising the role of Georgekutty, which was played by Mohanlal in the recently released Malayalam thriller. The film will mark the Tollywood debut for the director Jeetu. He informed the fans that the film will go on floors in the month of March this year. However, he did not reveal the details of the other cast members. The first part of the Tollywood remake was helmed by Supriya, which released in the year 2014. It featured Meena and Nadhiya in the lead roles.

Released on February 19, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video, Drishyam 2 takes its viewers back to the world of Georgekutty of suspense and mystery. The film features Mohanlal in the lead role, while Meena, Esther and Ansiba play the essential roles. The sequel begins where the first part had ended. Helmed by Jeethu and bankrolled by Anthony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, Drishyam 2 has been released in 240 countries in total.

