Mohanlal's Response To Ravichandran Ashwin On 'Drishyam 2' Leaves All-rounder Star-struck

A common grouse among fans on sequels has been how it mostly fails to live up to the level the first part, though many turn out to be money-spinners. In a break from the norm, the recently released Drishyam 2 is being termed on par, and some even claiming it to be better than the original. One of the many who was bowled over by the movie was Ravichandran Ashwin, whose response was even acknowledged by the lead actor Mohanlal.

READ: Mohanlal's Directorial Debut 'Barozz' To Go On Floors In March

Mohanlal replies to R Ashwin on Drishyam 2

Ashwin had taken to Twitter to share that he had laughed out loud when Mohanlal’s character George Kutty created that ‘twist in the court’ in the movie. The Team India cricketer added that those who did not have the same response as him should go back and watch the first part. The star all-rounder termed the movie as ‘just fabulous.’

In his first personal response to a celebrity on the praises for the movie on Twitter, Mohanlal acknowledged Ashwin. The Malayalam superstar thanked him for taking time out of the 'busy schedule’ to watch our Drishyam 2 and talking about it.

He added that it meant a lot to everyone and also sent his best wishes to Ashwin for his career.

Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to watch our #Drishyam2 and talking about it. Means a lot to all of us .Best wishes for your career @ashwinravi99 https://t.co/kgMcfyOWwA — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 23, 2021

READ: Mammootty Was Almost Replaced By Mohanlal In Kadha Parayumbol! Did You Know?

The cricketer was completely smitten by the tweet and used love-struck and gratitude emojis to call him by his much-used term 'Lallettan.'

A few days ago, Ashwin had liked Tamil movie Master as well and suggested it to teammate Ajinkya Rahane when he had spoken about Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru.

Meanwhile, Ashwin is currently gearing up for the third Test against England that starts on Wednesday. This is after his man-of-the-match performance with both bat and ball in the second Test, leading India to a huge victory.

Mohanlal, too, has been busy with numerous projects, turning a director with the movie Baroozz. Apart from that, he had also been shooting for the film Aaraattu.

READ: Ajinkya Rahane Has Message For Suriya & 'Soorarai Pottru'; Ashwin Makes Another Suggestion

READ: Drishyam 2: Who Wrote The Sequel Of The 2013 Mohanlal Starrer?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.