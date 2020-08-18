'Drishyam' Fame Roshan And Fiancée Furzana Enter Wedlock In Close-knit Ceremony

Malayalam actor Roshan Basheer, who rose to fame with his portrayal in Mohanlal and Meena starrer Drishyam (2013), tied the knot to his fiancée Furzana Anub on Sunday, August 16. Roshan Basheer and Furzana Anub's wedding took place at Ramada Resort in Kochi, Kerala. The wedding was a private affair that was attended by close friends and family members of the couple.

On Sunday, August 16, Roshan Basheer shared the pictures from his wedding on social media. He shared a selfie with his partner Furzana Anub online, and wrote: "16-08-2020." (sic) Here's Roshan Basheer's first wedding picture:

Roshan Basheer's wedding pictures

Roshan Basheer and Furzana Anub's marriage is an arranged marriage set-up. However, Roshan was well-acquainted with Furzana before the wedding because of her closeness to his family. Furzana Anub is Roshan Basheer's sister's best friend. A few weeks ago, Roshan Basheer shared the news of his engagement through an Instagram post. Sharing a picture with fiancée Furzana Anub, Roshan Basheer wrote: "Locked." (sic)

Check out Roshan Basheer and Furzana Anub's engagement picture:

Roshan Basheer's career

Although Roshan Basheer made his movie debut with Shebi Chavakkad's Plus Two (2010), however, it was his character in Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam (2013) that brought him to the limelight. Roshan Basheer, who has worked in an array of movies after Drishyam, will soon be seen alongside RX100 fame Payal Rajput in a Telugu movie. The film, starring Roshan Basheer and Payal in the lead is titled 5 W's and slated to hit the marquee soon.

