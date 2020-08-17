Nishikant Kamat Passes Away, Celebs Mourn 'Drishyam' Director's Death

Nishikant Kamat succumbed to a liver ailment in a private hospital in Hyderabad on August 17. He directed several critically acclaimed films like Drishyam, Madaari and Dombivali Fast. According to reports, he was suffering from chronic liver disease that is liver cirrhosis and the condition relapsed earlier in the morning.

Earlier today reports suggested that he was in critical condition at the hospital. Several celebs had taken to Twitter wishing for his speedy recovery earlier in the morning. However, his condition worsened leading to death. The industry has lost an esteemed director at the age of 50.

A close friend and associate of Nishikant, Jaywant Wadkar confirmed the passing of Nishikant to a news publication. As per reports in SpotBoye, the actor’s mortal remains will be flown to Mumbai in the upcoming day to perform the last rites. An official statement from the family members is awaited.

Fans and the celebs alike took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the director. Some followers of the director were shocked by the news of the director's passing. People took to Twitter to express the condolences after Nishikant’s passing. Some of the tweets are mentioned down below.

Celebs react-

More than a director, you were a mentor and a friend to me. Rest in peace #NishikantKamat sir. You will always be missed.#RIP pic.twitter.com/BYvykzCJF8 — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) August 17, 2020

Nishi 💔............. — Sai (@SaieTamhankar) August 17, 2020

I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Talented filmmaker #NishikantKamat dies of liver cirrhosis at 50. I would rate his film #Drishyam (originally in Malyalam, directed by Jeethu Joseph) as one of the finest Indian films ever. pic.twitter.com/TUMxqR5MBd — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) August 17, 2020

Rest in peace #NishiKantKamat sir ... 💔💔 🙏🙏 Sending love to his family and closed ones.... — Aahana Kumra ll۞𝑻𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒂 𝑯𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒅۞ (@AahanaKumra) August 17, 2020

Nishikant Kamat's commendable work in the industry

Nishikant Kamat made a surprising debut with critically acclaimed Marathi film Dombivali fast. The film was lauded and Nishikant’s directorial was recognised with a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in the year 2005. He has helmed films like Mumbai Meri Jaan in the year 2008, which was another underrated hit.

Apart from that, he has films like Force, Madaari, Marathi film Lai Bhaari under his credits. Kamat shot to fame when he directed the Ajay Devgn film Drishyam. The film was the official Hindi remake of the popular Malayam film of the same name. The movie also starred Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor. The director also tried his hand at acting with films like Fugay, Saatchya Aat Gharat, Julie 2, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and more.

His last two films were Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari and John Abraham's Rocky Handsome, where he also featured as a villain. He acted in films like Daddy and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in the last two-three years.

