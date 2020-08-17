Nishikant Kamath Passes Away: Netizens Pay Tributes After The Director's Demise

Ace filmmaker Nishikanth Kamat breathed his last today on August 17, 2020. Nishikant had been on life support in AIG Hospital Hyderabad. The filmmaker was 50 years old. He was admitted to the hospital since July 31, 2020 as he complained of fever and excessive fatigue. According to a statement given to the press by his team, Kamat had been suffering from Chronic Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years.

ALSO READ: 'Drishyam' Director Nishikant Kamat Passes Away At 50

The filmmaker’s health reportedly started deteriorating yesterday and hence he was admitted to the ICU. Further, he also had a respiratory failure. His death was caused due to multiple organ failure. Several fans seemed to be shocked by Nishikanth Kamat’s death. Taking to social media, netizens expressed their grief and paid condolences to the Drishyam filmmaker. Check out some posts shared by Twitter users here:

ALSO READ: Director Nishikant Kamat's Condition 'stable But Critical', Says Hospital

Madari and drishyam was a https://t.co/ngJuh7y5e0 THE BEST DIRECTOR nishikant kamat. — Raj Soni17 (@Soni17Raj) August 17, 2020

Nishikant Kamat has passed away in Hyderabad. He was 50. He'd been suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years.

Nishikant Kamat Director Of Drishyam #RIP pic.twitter.com/zCbQirvGr2 — Real Saurav Dubey (@realsauravdubey) August 17, 2020

If someone asks me to suggest best hindi psychological thriller, I always suggest “404 Error Not Found”.



Thanks for giving gems like “Mumbai Meri Jaan”, “Drishyam” , “Rocky Handsome” & “Lai Bhari”



“Ghante Ka Mantu”. This dialogue💔



You will be missed #NishikantKamat pic.twitter.com/JtCiGJKPSg — Raghib (@MagicianBoBo) August 17, 2020

The Man Behind Rocky Handsome, Lai Bhaari, Drishyam, Force, Madaari is no more. 💔



Director Nishikant Kamat passed away in Hyderabad. May his soul RIP. Om Shanti. 🌸🙏 pic.twitter.com/NzSiDyyANi — maadalaadlahere (@maadalaadlahere) August 17, 2020

Nishikanth Kamat's team has shared an official statement confirming his passing away. It reads: “Mr. Nishikant Kamat (50 years, Male) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31st July 2020 with complains of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from Hepatologists, Gastroenterologists, Pulmonologists and Intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans”.

ALSO READ: 'Drishyam' Director Nishikant Kamat Hospitalised, Hansal Mehta And Others Send Prayers

ALSO READ: 'Drishyam' Fame Nishikant Kamat

Nishikant Kamat's movies:

The late Nishikant Kamat directed several films in the span of his career. His recent film, Drishyam was a huge hit at the box office. The film starred actor Ajay Devdn and Tabu in the lead roles. Some of his other films include Rocky Handsome, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Dombivali Fast, and Lai Bhaari. Although the filmmaker has left for his heavenly abode his films will always be cherished in the hearts of fans.

Promo Image source: Randeep Hooda's Twitter account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.