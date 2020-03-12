Dulquer Salmaan-Aditi Rao Hydari To Star In Choreographer Brindha's Debut 'Hey Sinamika'

Popular choreographer Brindha is all set to make her directorial debut with Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan. The film will also star Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role alongside Hydari and Salmaan. Aditi Rao Hydari took to her social media to share this news. In the picture, Aditi is seen standing next to Dulquer Salmaan and Brindha while Salmaan is holding a clapboard revealing the film's title, Hey Sinamika.

Choreographer Brindha to make her directorial debut with Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Aditi Rao Hydari

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal Starts Shooting For Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2'

The title of the film is a song from another film titled, Ok Kanmani which starred Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. Hey Sinamika was one of the most popular songs from the film. The film officially went on floors today.

The director Brindha had previously choreographed Dulquer Salmaan in a handful of songs. Just recently, the duo also teamed up for a brand commercial. After directorial runs of Prabhudeva, Raju Sundaram and Raghava Lawrence, fans seem to be pretty excited for Birndha's directorial debut as well.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal Shares Her First Look For 'Mosagallu' With An Intriguing Message; See

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in a film titled Indian 2, which is a Kollywood film and a sequel to the popular film, Indian. Helmed by the original film's director Shankar, the film will also star Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The actor will also be seen alongside Vishnu Manchu in a Jeffrey Gee Chin directorial venture titled, Mosagallu.

Aditi Rao Hydari also has a bunch of films in the pipeline for her fans. She will be a part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, a Tollywood film V alongside Nani. She will also seen in The Girl On The Train. Dulquer Salmaan's lineup of films includes Praana, Vaan, Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, Maniyarayile Ashokan and more.

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Wraps Up His Upcoming Film 'Kurup' With This Emotional Post

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Strikes Gold With His Maiden Production 'Varane Avashyamund'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.