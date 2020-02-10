Kajal Aggarwal Starts Shooting For Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2'

Popular South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter to reveal that she has joined the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The movie touted to be the sequel to 1996 film of the same name is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. In the social media post, Kajal expressed her excitement and said, "Super stoked to finally start filming for #Indian2!" [sic]

The forthcoming movie, starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead has an ensemble cast consisting of Siddarth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles. Recently, a media report revealed that Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal would be playing a nonagenarian and octogenarian in the film. The Shankar directorial is reportedly being shot in Chennai, and according to reports, a humungous set has been erected at the EVP Film City.

In an old interview with a leading media porta, Kajal Aggarwal briefly talked about her role in Indian 2. She started that her role in Indian 2 is unlike any of her previous roles. She further asserted that her excitement knows no boundary and also stressed upon the fact that she is not allowed to speak much about her role to keep it a surprise. According to reports, the Kamal Haasan-Kajal Aggarwal starrer will hit the marquee on Pongal 2021.

Meanwhile, the Special 26 actor has a handful of movies in her kitty. Reportedly, the actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in Sanjay Gupta's multi-starrer Mumbai Saga. Apart from the gangster drama, the actor will be seen alongside Vishnu Manchu in Telugu movie Mosagallu. The forthcoming Telugu movie is slated to hit the screens by May 2020.

